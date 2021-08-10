Unique Military Technologies That Are Predicted To Come In The Future!

From swords to machine guns and nuclear bombs, we had everything, right? But there are many more to come shortly where new and more robust machines with better equipment. These are promising technologies that can bring a drastic change in the field of the military. As technology advances, everything gets upgraded with time. The military is one among them, which is very crucial for the countries to adopt. There are both advantages and disadvantages to technological development, and here are a few that might be seen in the future.

Autonomous weapons

These are under robotic development vehicles which can search and destroy enemy troops and equipment either on the ground or in the air without any risk to friendly troops. It’ll detect on computer basics sensor data that identifies target hostile forces along with inbuilt weapons. The ally troop members can carry transponders to identify them as ‘friends’ for safety.

But this can take time and not quickly or reliably discriminate between neutral forces and hostile forces or friendly parties like cows, civilians, tractors and trees. Malfunctions in robots can end anything and everything.

High-Energy Lasers

The powerful beams can travel through air or space in a straight line. They can destroy with a single strike which can be over 1000km away. They travel at the speed of light using large mirrors focusing on powerful laser beams hitting a small spot on the target. The target might burst due to the heat that is being produced.

The major disadvantage is the bullets due to the unbearable energy. The energy of the beam can be disappeared by travelling through air or turbulence.

Space Weapons

Weapons built-in space can zap anything on the ground, nearby area, and in the air. They can hit the target and defend the territories that are being attacked from space. The leading approach, such as tungsten rods, would impact missiles, and the laser battle stations are also the topic that must be considered. The reaction time must be fast, and the technology is still immature. In space, they need a lot of chemical fuel and electrical power, which they may not provide immediately.

Hypersonic aircraft

Hypersonic aircraft can fly faster than Mach 5, which can strike anywhere within 2 hours. The hypersonic plane would either have its conventional jet engine or hitch a ride on a traditional place to get off from a runaway. At supersonic speed, the fuel mixes with air, and the mixture burns through the engine. There might be many engineering problems to be resolved, and the scramjets can not be used until any plane’s speed is higher than the sound speed. Many experimental crafts are too small to carry a pilot. Serious injuries can be caused if people cannot escape from the beam.