Top Five Aircraft Carriers in the World

Only six countries in the world are members of the elite group equipped with the technology and resources to build an indigenous floating airbase. India is the latest member after inducting INS Vikrant in the Indian Navy’s fleet. Here is a list of the world’s most potent and greatest aircraft carriers.

Gerald R Ford Class, USA

The marvel of military technology is crowned as the world’s biggest aircraft carrier. It was commissioned to serve the US navy in May 2017 while the other four battleships of this class are under construction. It has a 78-metre-wide deck installed with the Avant-Garde tech electromagnetic aircraft launch system and advanced arresting gear. It can accommodate 75 aircraft at a time and over 4500 crew members. Its four shafts propulsion system is powered by two nuclear reactors that can take a ship’s speed up to 30 knots.

Nimitz Class, USA

It is the second-largest aircraft carrier in the world. Ten ships under the class are christened after a WWII veteran, Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz. The first ship powered by nuclear propulsion technology was launched in May 1975 and the last in January 2009. Its displacement goes up to 97000 tons. The 332.8-meter-long aircraft can carry 60 planes at a time. The total area of the flight deck of this massive ship is 4.5 acres that can take 3200 ship’s company, 1500 air wings and 500 additional crew members. Like Gerald R Ford, it is powered by two nuclear reactors.

Queen Elizabeth Class, UK

The third-largest aircraft, HMS Queen Elizabeth, was commissioned under the UK Royal Navy in December 2017. The two Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers compete with Japan’s Yamato Class warships in size. The second ship, HMS Prince of Wales R09, with 65,000 tonnes displacement, was commissioned in 2019. It is 280 metres long and features the latest military technology like STOVAL design. It requires a 670-member crew for operating the gigantic ship in war mode. It can carry 40 stealth fighter jets and Merlin helicopters for early warning against airborne or underwater attacks.

Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia

The 305 long aircraft carrier is the most sophisticated aircraft with a displacement of 58.500 tons. It can carry planes as well as other artillery equipment, making it dangerous. It was initially named Riga, Leonid, Brezhene, and Tbilisi before finally being christened after Fleet Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Kuznetsov. The heavily armoured ship is being refurbished and will join the Russian Navy in 2023. Three fixed-wing aircraft can take off from three different locations from its deck using the ski-jump technique at the end of her bow.

Liaoning, China

The second Admiral Kuznetsov was purchased by China after the disintegration of the Soviet union in 1991 and renamed as 001 aircraft carrier Liaoning. It is the fifth-largest aircraft carrier in the world. It has a displacement of 58,000 tons and can carry 50 aircraft, including jet planes and helicopters.