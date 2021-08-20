Iraqi Intelligence, what is the sovereign capability without ISAF

IRAQI INTELLIGENCE

Iraq is one of the key nations in the Middle East region. With a secure Iraq, the Middle East will be in a better position to be peaceful and prosperous. One of the ways in which Iraq will maintain its security will be its intelligence agency. Like many other nations, Iraq relies on intelligence to gather important information about both foreign and domestic threats. The Iraqi intelligence agency has accumulated a considerable amount of experience during the past 15 years since the United State invaded the country to depose the former head of state Saddam Hussein. With the help of the United States, Iraq has been able to construct a very competent intelligence agency. Recently, the United States announced that it will leave Iraq which will force the nation to be completely responsible for its intelligence operations.

ORGANIZATION

While the United States will be leaving Iraq and forcing the country to be on its own in terms of running its intelligence agency, Iraqi intelligence should be able to succeed in the future. One of the reasons why it will likely succeed at keeping the nation secure is because of its structure. As of today, the nation’s intelligence agency has a hierarchy of directors and heads of specific operations. With this organizational structure, Iraq will be very organized in terms of running its intelligence agency and completing tasks. The organization of Iraqi intelligence will result in more collaboration which allows the agency to run more efficiently.

STRUCTURE

Another reason why Iraq’s intelligence agency will likely prosper without America is because of its structure. The intelligence agency has separate departments that are responsible for specific tasks. Some examples would be supervising data gathering, overseeing fieldwork and also analyzing data and interviewing people. The intelligence agency is also responsible for tasks such as counter-terrorism, evaluating foreign threats and overseeing operations abroad. With a cohesive structure, Iraq’s intelligence agency is in a position to keep the nation secure without America’s assistance.

FUNCTIONS

Today, the Iraqi intelligence agency focuses on a variety of different functions in order to operate. These functions include certain tasks that enable the agency to ensure that the nation stays safe and secure at all times. With a variety of different functions within the intelligence agency, Iraq has the ability to handle any threats to the nation.

COMMON TASKS

On a daily basis, Iraq’s intelligence agency completes certain tasks. These tasks involve getting information, assessing it and then taking action based on this information. The common tasks have helped the nation maintain order and security throughout the nation over the past several years. By completing a number of different tasks, Iraq is able to make steady progress towards addressing threats and making sure that the nation is free of these threats.

MORE INDEPENDENCE

Once America leaves Iraq, the intelligence agency will be more independent. Without the presents of a foreign nation, Iraq will be completely responsible for all of its intelligence operations. This will help Iraq have more autonomy on how they run their intelligence agency and what specific operations they participate in each day. By having more independence, Iraq’s intelligence agency will have the ability to make its own decisions regarding intelligence operations without any foreign influences. This will help the nation look for its own ways to establish and maintain national security in the future.

RESPONSIBLE FOR OWN OPERATIONS

Since the United States is leaving the country and will no longer be involved in managing the intelligence operations, Iraq will now be responsible for its own operations. It will need to make independent decisions on whether to carry out a specific task or to establish national security measures. With more responsibility for its own operations, Iraq will need to successfully complete operations without the help of a foreign country such as America. It will now be completely accountable for any activities it’s intelligence agency decides to do from now on.

MORE COLLABORATION WITH REGIONAL COUNTRIES

In the near future, Iraq and its intelligence agency will likely have even more collaboration with regional countries. Since it is a Middle Eastern nation, it will have the opportunity to develop relations with other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. More collaboration with Middle Eastern nations will enable Iraq to develop a reliable network of allies who can help the nation and the region stay secure in the future.

EASIER TO DEVELOP GOOD RELATIONS

As well as collaborating with regional countries, Iraq’s intelligence agency will also have an easier time developing good relations. Since it no longer has a foreign nation occupying it, other nations in the Middle East will trust Iraq a little more. As a result, they will have political officials, military leaders and citizens more willing to provide them with important information that pertains to Iraq’s national security. Good relations with these countries will help Iraq stay more safe and secure.

MUST RELY ON CURRENT KNOWLEDGE AND RESOURCES

Now that the United States is no longer involved in overseeing Iraqi intelligence, the nation will now need to rely on the current knowledge and resources it has. The nation will need to focus on using all of the technology, methods and data it has gathered in order to conduct all intelligence operations. Since the current resources and knowledge is fairly advanced, Iraq’s intelligence agency will likely be capable of maintaining its security in the near future. However, some technology and resources may become obsolete in the future. As a result, it may need to rely on other nations including the United States to get updated resources to address new threats to its national security.

NO LONGER HAVE GUIDANCE FROM U.S.

With America leaving Iraq and ceasing its involvement with Iraq’s intelligence agency, Iraq will no longer have as much guidance from the United States. As a result, Iraq will need to be more self-reliant on assessing threats and conducting its regular operations. Iraq will need to find ways to get the most out of its current resources as well. In most cases, the nation should be fine without the guidance of the United States. However, it may have difficulty with some tasks and therefore need some help from America and other nations in the future. Seeking guidance from other nations will depend on Iraq’s ability to handle threats.

CURRENTLY HAVE THE TOOLS TO SECURE NATION

While Iraq will no longer have America assisting them with their intelligence operations, Iraq still has sufficient tools and resources to secure itself from threats. Over the years, Iraq has received technology and training from the United States to gather important data and use it to thwart threats to its national security. Based on the training and resources provided, Iraq has what it needs to combat terrorism, analyze information and complete tasks that will keep it secure. With its group of experienced leaders and operatives, the Iraqi intelligence agency is currently in a good position to protect itself from future threats without help from America.

WILL COLLABORATE WITH GOVERNMENT AND MILITARY

Since Iraq’s intelligence agency is more independent without America, it will now focus on collaborating with the government and the military. The intelligence agency will be more involved in providing information to both of these groups and working with them to secure the nation. More independence will help Iraq’s intelligence agency work with the government and military more directly now that America is no longer present.

CAN BE MORE AT RISK OF POLITICAL INSTABILITY

As of right now, Iraq’s intelligence agency is well equipped to secure the nation. However, the nation can be more at risk of political instability without America. Terrorist organizations and corrupt officials can initiate new threats and get resources that can prevent the intelligence agency from protecting Iraq from threats. Without the United States, the nation no longer has immediate support. As a result, it is more likely to experience some difficulties in maintaining national security.

MAY LACK ESSENTIAL RESOURCES IN THE FUTURE

America’s departure from Iraq can also put the intelligence agency at another disadvantage. Iraq’s intelligence agency may lack sufficient resources in the future. Some of the technology and methods may get outdated and insufficient to address future threats. As a result, it will need to focus on keeping its intelligence agency’s resources updated on a regular basis. If Iraq can update its resources, it will be able to keep itself secure in the future.

CORRUPTION CAN BE MORE COMMON

Once America leaves Iraq and is no longer in its intelligence activities, Iraq can be more prone to corruption. There can be rogue operatives in the intelligence agency, the government and the military who may jeopardize that nation’s security. More corruption can take place without the United States monitoring the intelligence agency, government and military. However, if Iraq maintains an honest government as well as carefully screening intelligence agency operatives and officials, it will be able to prevent future corruption.

EXPERIENCE WILL RESULT IN ADEQUATE INTELLIGENCE

One of the benefits of America’s involvement during the past several years has been its ability to provide Iraq’s intelligence agency with plenty of training and experience. Now that the intelligence agency has experienced operatives, it will have the expertise to keep the nation secure. By having an experienced group of intelligence agency operatives, the intelligence agency of Iraq should be very competent without America’s involvement.

CURRENT RESOURCES WILL LIKELY BE SUFFICIENT

While some resources can be outdated in the future, Iraq’s intelligence agency will likely have sufficient resources to protect itself from foreign and domestic threats. Today, Iraq’s intelligence agency currently has enough resources to thwart terrorist attacks, gather important data and analyze information in order to keep itself secure in the future. Iraq will not likely need any more resources right now in order to run its intelligence agency.

CAN WORK WITH U.S. IN THE FUTURE

Today, Iraq will run its intelligence agency without the aid of the United States. However, it can always work with America in the future. If the nation encounters any difficulties in managing its intelligence operations or needs updated resources, it can contact the United States and get assistance in the future. Although America is leaving Iraq’s intelligence agency to operate independently, it can always rely on the United States to assist them in the future if necessary.

IRAQ WILL BE FAIRLY SECURE NOW AND IN THE FUTURE

Based on its structure, resources, proximity to other nations in the region and positive relations with Middle Eastern nations, Iraq will have the means to stay secure in the immediate future. Iraq has accumulated a lot of resources, training and experience in order to carry out intelligence operations and address any threats that jeopardize the nation’s security. Even without the United States, Iraq has the ability to protect itself from any threat.