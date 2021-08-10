Developments Of Military Technology

The technological development in the military government has been a race to make use of the resources available and make the best equipment that can fear the world. Since the 20th century, especially in World War 1, advance in science-based technologies have been an essential revolutionary element for a successful military.

World War 1

The other name is called “the chemists’ war”, as it had extensive nitrates and high explosives. Chlorine was used so much by the Germans and the British at the beginning of 1915, compounding with poisonous games from the influential German Dye Industry. In the wars, Physicists’ efforts were tremendous; they made wireless communications, sound detecting U-boats, and many others, resulting in connections between academic science and the military.

World War 2

There was a massive increase in funding of science for the military, especially in physics. The Atomic bomb and Manhattan Project radar were used by the British and Americans, making them highly influential in war fields. They were able to detect the warships and aircraft with the proximity of Fuze. Meteorology, Cryptography, and rocket science were centres of attraction to have war efforts with funds invested in wartime had long term effects.

The cold war

The solidified links between academic science and military institutions, especially the United States and the Soviet Union, the funding was expanding continuously even during nominal peace military. Funding was spread to the natural sciences as well as social sciences. On military patronage, new fields like digital computing were born.

By the end of the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the end of the cold war, there was a decrease in military funding substantially. But, many of the American militaries, scientific complexes were in their original place.

Warfare military technology

Military technologies is a technology that is used for war in nature and not civilians in the application. They are dangerous for legal civilians and lack useful applications to use without proper military training. It is often researched by engineers and scientists, especially during the battles between armed forces. Many new technological weapons have appeared in recent years.

Armament engineering

It is the development, design, lifecycle, and testing management of military systems and weapons. It includes other traditional engineering disciplines like electrical engineering, mechatronics, electro-optics, mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, chemical engineering, and materials engineering.

Future technology

DARPA, or Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, is responsible for developing new pieces of equipment for military purposes and technical stuff for the excellent products. It has dozens of projects ongoing, everything from robots to bullets which changes its path before reaching targets. China also has a similar agency that are preparing advanced technologies for the military purpose. High revolutionary robots are in the picture, and they are highly developed valuable, especially in Warfield.