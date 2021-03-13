Global Immersion Heater Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Immersion Heater market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Immersion Heater market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Immersion heaters are used to heat many liquid substances like water, oil, chemicals and even to stabilize gas within their tanks. They are used in many industries within different liquid storing tanks, during the processing of pipes and in pressurizing the storing containers. This product is made in such a way so as to withstand almost any environment and you can make use of it either in a pure water tank or under any acidic medium.

From the view of region, North America have a larger market share in 2018 which account for 34.23% and will witness a slightly decrease of share in following years. Asia-Pacific hold a market share of 30.82% and will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Europe, which share a 28.46% market share in 2018, might affect the development trend of Immersion Heater.

In 2019, the global Immersion Heater market size was US$ 618.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Immersion Heater market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Immersion Heater industry.

Over-the-Side Immersion Heater

Flanged Immersion Heater

Screw Plug Immersion Heater

Others

Flanged based Heaters occupies most of the market share reached 50% segment

Home Appliance

Industrial Appliance

Others

Immersion Heater main application area is Home Appliance. In 2018, this sector hold a market share of 50.27%. Then followed by the Industrial Appliance which account for 37.57%. The market share of Others was12.16%.

NIBE

Thermon

Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology

OMEGA Engineering (Spectris)

Watlow

Chromalox

Hotset GmbH

Friedr. Freek GmbH

Zoppas Industries

Thermowatt

Tutco Heating Solutions Group

Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation

Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD

Warren Electric Corporation

Durex Industries

Sanbra Fyffe Limited

WATTCO

