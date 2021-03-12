Global Industrial Water Storage Tanks Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A water storage tank is a container for storing water. Water storage tanks are used to provide storage of water for use in many applications, drinking water, irrigation agriculture, fire suppression, agricultural farming, both for plants and livestock, chemical manufacturing, food preparation as well as many other uses. Water storage tank parameters include the general design of the tank, and choice of construction materials, linings. Various materials are used for making a water storage tank: plastics (polyethylene, polypropylene), fiberglass, concrete, stone, steel (welded or bolted, carbon, or stainless). Earthen pots also function as water storages. Water storage tanks are an efficient way to help developing countries to store clean water.

This report studies the Industrial Water Storage Tank market. Tanks store substances utilized in industrial processes, such as water, sewage, petroleum and chemicals. They are utilized in numerous industrious, such as the oil/gas, water, waste treatment, medical, scientific and pharmaceutical industries.

As the technology of Industrial Water Storage Tanks is relatively mature and the downstream market is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Industrial Water Storage Tanks market. Thus the Industrial Water Storage Tanks market competition will be still intense. CST Industries is the leading manufacturer in the global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market with the market share of 4.16%, in terms of revenue, followed by Caldwell Tanks, Tank Holding, McDermott, ZCL Composites, Steelcore tank, Hendic, UIG, Containment Solutions, DN Tanks, WOLF Group, Tank Connection, Crom, American Tank, BUWATEC, SBS Tank, DuraCast, Promax Plastics, Dalsem, Florida Aquastore, Schumann Tank and Custom Roto. The top 22 listed companies accounted for 38.20% of the market share in 2018.

In 2019, the global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market size was US$ 692.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Industrial Water Storage Tanks market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Industrial Water Storage Tanks industry.

The research report studies the Industrial Water Storage Tanks market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market: Segment Analysis

The global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Concrete Tanks

Metal Tanks

Plastic Tanks

Fiber Glass Tanks

Metal TanksOccupy the largest market share segment reached 45%

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Agricultural

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Among them,Agricultural is the largest end-use industry in the market, which accounted 27.63% of market share in 2018.In terms of application,the global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market has been witnessing significant demand from the oil and gas industry,where hydraulic fracture requires a large amount of water to be stored.The used water after the fracturing process needs to be further stored and treated before being released into the environment.Rise in oil and gas exploration activities has contributed to the demand for Industrial Water Storage Tanks.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Industrial Water Storage Tanks market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Industrial Water Storage Tanks key manufacturers in this market include:

CST Industries

Caldwell Tanks

Tank Holding

McDermott

ZCL Composites

Steelcore tank

Hendic

UIG

Containment Solutions

DN Tanks

WOLF

Tank Connection

Crom

American Tank

BUWATEC

SBS Tank

DuraCast

Promax Plastics

Dalsem

Florida Aquastore

Schumann Tank

Custom Roto

