Global Mobile Crane Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Mobile Crane market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mobile Crane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mobile crane means a lifting device incorporating a cable suspended latticed boom or hydraulic telescopic boom designed to be moved between operating locations by transport over the road.

The most basic type of mobile crane consists of a steel truss or telescopic boom mounted on a mobile platform, which may be rail, wheeled (including “truck” carriers) or caterpillar tracks. The boom is hinged at the bottom, and can be raised and lowered by cables or by hydraulic cylinders.

In this report, we mention the mobile crane including rough-terrain crane, all-terrain crane and truck crane, do not include crawler crane.

For industry structure analysis, the Mobile Crane industry is not that concentrated. Liebherr, Tadano, Terex and XCMG are famous in the industry for the wonderful performance of products and satisfactory service. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.

Regionally, China is the largest production and sales area of Mobile Crane. In 2016, the sales volume of Mobile Crane was estimated at about 19.3 K Units, which was about 50% of the global total sales volume. Europe and North America are also the main sales regions of Mobile Crane. While the market growth rate in developed countries is slow, the market in India and some other developing countries are promising, with remarkable market growth rate.

Worldwide, the production of Mobile Crane decreases from 64584 Units in 2012 to 39306 Units in 2016, mainly affected by the weak downstream market. But it is forecasted that the global production volume will rises to 44702 Units by the end of 2022.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mobile Crane producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The global Mobile Crane revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Mobile Crane driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Mobile Crane 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Mobile Crane 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Mobile Crane 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 9099.1 million in 2019. The market size of Mobile Crane 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Mobile Crane market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Mobile Crane market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Crane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Mobile Crane market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Mobile Crane market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Mobile Crane market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Mobile Crane market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Mobile Crane market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Mobile Crane market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Liebherr

Tadano

Manitowoc

XCMG

Terex

Zoomlion

Sany

kobelco crane

Hitachi Sumitomo

Furukawa UNIC

Sichuan Changjiang

Altec Industries

Action Construction Equipment

Elliott Equipment, Escorts

Liugong

Böcker Maschinenwerke

liaoning fuwa

Manitex

Broderson

Mobile Crane Breakdown Data by Type

Crawler Crane

All Terrain Crane

Truck Crane

Trailer-Mounted Crane

Others

Mobile Crane Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Industries

Utilities

Others

