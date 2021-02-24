Global Solid Carbon Dioxide Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR Of 7.2% From 2020 To 2027

Solid carbon dioxide is commonly known as dry ice is used for industrial purposes for removing car dents, welding motorcycle tanks, plumbing, de-flashing of molded plastic and rubber, etc. It needs to be handled very skillfully as prolonged exposure to dry ice usually results in frost bites and hypercapnia.

Healthcare is representing the largest market share in the application segment for a solid carbon dioxide market. Dermatologists are widely using the dry ice for the removal of warts and other skin related imperfections. Additionally, it is finding huge applications as supercooled caps for the prevention of hair loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Food processing will be showcasing exemplary market performance during the forecast period owing to its useful application as blast cleaning which is time efficient and maintains higher standards of hygiene in comparison to the conventional cleaning methods.

Dry ice pellets are reigning the type segment for a solid carbon dioxide market. It is widely used in the grocery stores and the shipment of biological samples in the pharmaceutical segment together drives the market growth. Dry ice slabs are expected to register rampant market growth in the near future on account of its increasing demand from the food processing segment for the preservation and storage of frozen foods which is gaining huge demand throughout the globe due to fluctuating climate affecting the production of dairy, meat, and fisheries, etc.

North America is currently spearheading the geography segment for a solid carbon dioxide market. Constant growth observed in the processing food industry primarily drives the solid carbon dioxide market growth in the region. Domicile of key players such as Praxair Technology, Inc., Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. (Matheson), Dry Ice Corp., Mastro Ice, etc further propels the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the 2n position in the regional segment for dry ice primarily due to the flourishing health care segment. The constant rise in the demand for dry ice in the hospitals and academic research institutes for the transportation and conducting experiments on biological samples determines the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the solid carbon dioxide market. Increasing demand for dry ice in the cleaning and disinfecting of medical and industrial equipment determines the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Gas manufacturers actively engaged in the production of solid carbon dioxide are Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. (Matheson), Yara International ASA., Dry Ice Corp., Dry Ice UK Ltd., Praxair Technology, Inc., Linde Industrial Gases, Air Liquide, Mastro Ice., Aquila Triventek A/S., and Artimpex NV.

Key Market Movements:

Flourishing healthcare segment worldwide with burgeoning traction for biologics for the treatment of chronic diseases

Increasing demand for dry ice in the processing food segment for the storage of frozen food

The constant rise in the utilization of dry ice in the blast cleaning of industrial equipment and as a cutting fluid

