Global Metronidazole Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2027







Metronidazole belongs to the nitroimidazole class of antibiotics which is used for the treatment of giardiasis, trichomoniasis, amoebiasis, and other parasitic infections. After the administration of metronidazole, it enters the cells by passive diffusion, ferredoxin reduces it to nitro radicals which selectively blocks the nucleic acid synthesis of microorganisms.

Bacterial vaginosis is dominating the treatment segment for the metronidazole market. As per the statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 84% of the women population suffering from bacterial vaginosis do not show any early symptoms. Major causative agents are sexually transmitted diseases, such as syphilis, gonorrhea, AIDS, chlamydia, herpes simplex, etc. Rosacea is estimated to register excellent market growth during the forecast period owing to the constant rise of rosacea in the Caucasian population worldwide. According to the research citings presented by the European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR), approximately 400 million people worldwide are suffering from rosacea. Intermittent exposure to sunburn and extreme cold weather causes the disease prognosis of rosacea which is further aggravated by the consumption of tobacco and alcohol.

Hospital pharmacy is reigning the distribution channel segment for the metronidazole market. Accuratedispensingof metronidazole is essential to avoid any drug-related side effects. Hospital pharmacist ensures precise compounding of metronidazole drug formulation in consonance with the physicians prescription. Retail pharmacy is gaining huge demand in developing countries in order to cater to the medicinal needs of a huge population base and availability of generic drugs at attractive prices.

North America is spearheading market share in the geography segment for the metronidazole market. Rising prevalence of bacterial vaginosis in women population aged 14 to 49 primarily drives the metronidazole market growth in the region. As per the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 29.2% of women population in the United States are suffering from bacterial vaginosis. Affordable reimbursement scenario for different drug formulation of metronidazole accentuates its market growth in the region. Europe represents the 2nd largest market in the regional segment for the metronidazole market. According to the latest research information brought forward by the European Commission the prevalence rate of rosacea is ranging from 9 to 22%, it is highly prevalent in Celtic and German people and has a high incidence rate in the female population in comparison to male. Asia Pacific is going to register magnificent market growth during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal parasitic infection across all age groups and the existence of a well-developed generic drug market in the region.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of metronidazole drug formulation arePfizer, Inc., Lupin Ltd., Auro Pharma, Inc., Viona Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Unichem Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Sandoz, Inc., Galderma S.A., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

