Global Titanium Dioxide Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.2% From 2020 To 2027

Titanium Dioxide finds application as a naturally occurring dye product in the textile industry. It is frequently used as a coloring aid in the food industry but its use is limited on account of its toxicity. Titanium dioxide is highly significant in the pharmaceutical industry as a pharmaceutical excipient for the formulation of photolabile drugs and used in the preparation of capsules owing to its opacity.

Rutile is spearheading the grading segment for the titanium dioxide market. It is the widest form of a polymorph of titanium dioxide. High refractive index at visible wavelength, optimum dispersion, and birefringence increases its demand as a natural pigment in the paint and varnish industry. It is available in red color as it comprises of 10% iron and some amount of tantalum and niobium. It exhibits its stability at high temperature and low total free energy. An anatase is a metastable form of titanium dioxide which usually occurs as a black crystalline material and it exhibits strong luster on account of its optically negative nature.

Browse the full report Titanium Dioxide Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/titanium-dioxide-market

Paints and coatings are leading the application segment for titanium dioxide market. Titanium dioxide is utilized as a pigment material in the paint industry. The ergonomic features pertaining to titanium dioxide such as dispersion scattering of visible light, whitening effect, opacity, etc. make it the most popular coating material in the building & construction segment throughout the globe. Increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive and aerospace segment further propels the titanium dioxide market growth. Cosmetics is estimated to register rapid market growth in the near future owing to the dermal problems associated with the Caucasian population which increases the demand for skin products containing sunscreen and UV protection.

Asia Pacific is dominating the geography segment for the titanium dioxide market. The key parameters responsible for its superior market growth are increasing demand for titanium dioxide as a pigment in the paint and varnishing segment which finds immense application in the building & construction industry. Government initiatives of construction of airports, naval bases, and industrial clusters in countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asia, etc. further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is in the 2nd position in the regional segment for the titanium dioxide market. Strategic collaboration between the academic research institutes and cosmetic manufactures as skin products owing to the sunscreen and UV protection properties of titanium dioxide. North America is anticipated to register rampant market growth during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of skin disorders on account of the depleted ozone layer.

Chemical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of titanium dioxide are The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Venator Materials, Plc., KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., Argex Titanium, Inc., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd., GRUPA Azoty, Cinkarna Celje, Tayca Corporation and Dow Chemical Company.

Market Key Takeaways:

Increasing demand for titanium dioxide from the building & construction segment as a paint and coating agent

Titanium dioxide finds tremendous demand as a coating agent form the automotive and aerospace segment

A constant rise in t demand for titanium dioxide in cosmetic products on account of its sunscreen and UV protection properties

