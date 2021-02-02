COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Film Laminating Machines Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Film Laminating Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Film Laminating Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thermal film lamination is the process of adhering a decorative film, usually on a printed paper surface. The decorative films, also known as ‘Thermal lamination films’, are extrusion coated with an adhesive. Thermal lamination films are widely used on different surfaces, such as that of photographs, maps, charts, posters, and engineering maps, among others. Thermal lamination films are useful as they prevent a surface from becoming crease, abraded, or marked by grease. There is a global focus to manufacture thermal film laminating machines which are cost effective and easy to install. The objective is to produce multi-function thermal laminating machines which can be configured to laminate films of varying thickness.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for thermal film laminating machines market. This is attributed to the growth in the number of work places and educational institutions in the place. Advertising and photography are expected to be the key contributors to the growth of the thermal laminating film market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. In regions such as North America and Western Europe, the advent of digital technology has led to decline in the size of the printing market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Thermal Film Laminating Machines. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Thermal Film Laminating Machines was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Thermal Film Laminating Machines is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Thermal Film Laminating Machines, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Film Laminating Machines Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Thermal Film Laminating Machines Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Thermal Film Laminating Machines Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Thermal Film Laminating Machines Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include D&K Group, Komfi, Sun-Tec, Vivid Laminating Technologies, Ruian Lixin Printing Machinery, Wenzhou Kingsun Machinery, Zhengzhou Audley Digital Control Equipment, Hangzhou Kangdexin Machinery, Tymi Machinery, Wen Chyuan Machinery, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Automatic Thermal Film Laminating Machine

Semi-Automatic Thermal Film Laminating Machine

Based on the Application:

Copy Centers

Schools

Offices

Advertising Agencies

Others

