In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Plant/Crop Protection Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Plant/Crop Protection Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-plant-crop-protection-equipment-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Plant/crop protection equipment are the collection of products, tools, and equipment that farmers utilize to manage weeds, plant diseases, and pests (invertebrate and vertebrate), both of which are capable of damaging agriculture crops and forestry.

Agricultural crops include vegetable crops (such as cabbage, potatoes etc.), field crops such as wheat rice maize etc. and fruits. Farmers take various decisions every day to protect their crops from weeds and insects. Plant protection equipment plays a significant role in ensuring healthy and good farming practices. These equipment assists farmers in keeping the crop safe from various insects, pests, and in following proper cultivation systems. Agriculture is getting increasing attention globally since government and non-government authorities are identifying the need to enhance productivity in order to ensure food security and better nutrition.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Plant/Crop Protection Equipment. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Plant/Crop Protection Equipment was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Plant/Crop Protection Equipment is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Plant/Crop Protection Equipment, including the following market information:

Global Plant/Crop Protection Equipment Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Plant/Crop Protection Equipment Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Plant/Crop Protection Equipment Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Plant/Crop Protection Equipment Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include John Deere, AGCO, Kubota, CLAAS, CNH Industrial, Mahindra & Mahindra, Yanmar, SAME Deutz-Fahr, Escorts Group, Bucher Industries, Daedong Industrial, ARGO SpA, Alamo Group, Netafim, Iseki, Kverneland Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sprayers

Dusters

Others

Based on the Application:

Horticulture

Farm

Others

