Global Manidipine Hydrochloride Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027

Manidipine hydrochloride causes vasodilation in the kidney region and an increase in natriuresis to produce its antihypertensive effect by reducing the blood volume. Manidipine significantly binds and then slowly dissociates from the T and L type voltage-dependent calcium channels which are present in the smooth muscle of the peripheral vasculature thereby blocking the uptake of extracellular calcium and prevents vasoconstriction.

Moderate hypertension is presently spearheading the clinical application segment for the manidipine hydrochloride market. According to the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), each year hypertension is accountable for 12.8% of the total deaths occurring worldwide. Furthermore, it is estimated that half of the cases suffering from moderate hypertension are subjected to suffer from severe hypertension if accurate first-line therapy is not prescribed by the physicians. Renal protection in type 2 diabetes is anticipated to be registered with sturdy market growth during the forecast period. In patients suffering from preexisting comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension, there is an 80% chance of developing end-stage kidney disease in the latter part of life.

Monotherapy is dominating the treatment regimen segment for the manidipine hydrochloride market. Significant rise in the number of patients suffering from mild to moderate hypertension worldwide primarily drives its market growth. Cardiologist worldwide recommends a dose of 10-20mg once daily for patients suffering from mild to moderate hypertension. Combination therapy has gained prominence in the last 2 decades due to the effective implementation of treatment guidelines pertaining to hypertension management. Delapril 30mg/manidipine 10mg is prescribed for its ability to manage renal complications in type diabetic patients with hypertension.

Europe is presently representing the largest market share in the regional segment for the manidipine hydrochloride market. A constant increase in young adults suffering from moderate hypertension due to increasing consumption of alcohol, tobacco & stressful lifestyle. According to the latest statistics presented by the European Heart Network (EHN), approximately 1.8 million people die annually in the European Union region associated with cardiovascular complications. The presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and affordable reimbursement scenario for manidipine hydrochloride drug formulation together drive the market growth in the region. The USFDA has not recommended the use of manidipine hydrochloride in North America. It is expected that the future Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing regional segment for the manidipine hydrochloride market. A constant rise in geriatric population suffering from end-stage kidney disease & hypertension, and lucrative market opportunities for western giants to establish subsidiaries further accentuate the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of manidipine hydrochloride are Chiesi Farmaceutici s.p.a., Takeda Italia SpA, KOSEI PHARMA, Sandoz España (Sandoz Farmacéutica, S.A.), Choseido Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bennett SA, Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Key Takeaways:

A constant rise in the number of young adult patients reporting with moderate hypertension worldwide

Significant rise in elderly patients suffering from renal complication with preexisting comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension

Effective implementation in the treatment guidelines pertaining to hypertension management to further accentuate the market growth

