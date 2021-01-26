Global Electric Traction Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Electric Traction Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Traction Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electric traction system refers to the complete system that receives electric energy from the power system or primary power supply system and provides the electric energy required by current mode to the load of electric locomotive through voltage change, phase change or converter (converting power frequency ac to low-frequency ac or dc voltage), and completes all functions of traction power transmission and distribution.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Traction Systems Market
Global Electric Traction Systems Scope and Segment
Electric Traction Systems market is segmented by Product Type, and by Application Fields. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Traction Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Product Type and by Application Fields for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland)
Alstom S.A.
Konar Group
Siemens AG
Delphi Automotive LLP
Voith GmbH
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
The Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Prodrive Technologies
Toshiba Corporation
General Electric, Co
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
Bombardier Inc.
American Traction Systems
VEM Group
Caterpillar Inc.
TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
Traktionssysteme Austria
Schneider Electric
Hyundai Rotem Company
Hitachi
Ansaldo Signalling and Transportation Systems
Skoda Transportation
Wabtec Corporation
Electric Traction Systems Breakdown Data by Product Type
Electric Traction Transformer
Electric Traction Motor
Electric Traction Generator
Electric Traction Inverter
Electric Traction Converter
Others
Electric Traction Systems Breakdown Data by Application Fields
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Power Engineering/Electrical Engineering
Mining
Transportation
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Electric Traction Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Electric Traction Systems market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Product Type, and by Application Fields segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Electric Traction Systems Market Share Analysis
