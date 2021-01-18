The SpaceX had launched the team loaded chilled liquid propellants on Wednesday into its 2-stage Falcon 9 rocket, and then fired the 9 first-stage engine of the boosters at the Cape Canaveral Complex, which marched towards the liftoff on Monday with the space agency’s observatory built. The launching is made for the search on planets around the other stars in space and galactic neighborhood.

The engine of the Falcon 9’s Merlin 1D booster had ignited at 2:30 PM (EDT) on as a hold-down clamp that firmly kept the rockets on Earth at the 40 launch pad of the Cape Canaveral. There is an appearance of the plume of the visible exhaust in the nearby viewing point near the launch pad. Later, SpaceX had tweeted on the same day that the test for the static fire is completed and successful.

This firing is a key milestone prior to the run-up in the Monday’s launch of the NASA’s TESS or Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. TESS is a mission of NASA that will effectively survey the skies in search for the tell-tale dips nearby stars. The brief and slight reduction of the brightness is registered by the TESS, and it could be the clear evidence of the planets that passed through the stars.

TESS is a $337 million mission of NASA, and it will be the first ever space science satellite of the space agency to be launched on the SpaceX rockets. Also, it is NASA’s second mission that is devoted to searching and cataloging the exoplanets.

TESS is carrying four sciences cameras that are developed by the MIT Lincoln Laboratory and MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.

“TESS cameras’ coverage is unprecedented in the amount of sky, which the camera can detect any time, as well as they can cover the skies’ large portion, said George Ricker, a principal mission investigator from the MIT. “The target types of the TESS that lets us find will essentially enclose all bright and near stars.”

The liftoff of TESS was scheduled on Monday at the Cape Canaveral Complex pad 40. The day’s launch window will be extended for thirty seconds. The TESS will be swinging by the moon with the help of the lunar gravity towards the operating orbit. The launching will be timed to make sure that the moon is on its right spot on its orbit in the Earth, allowing the satellite to have its vital lunar flyby.