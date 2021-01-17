Different regions suffer from different problems and issue. They are ought to be prone from one or the other problem in the different span of time. Some areas of the earth are adversely affected by the rainfall and everything is wasted there. On the other hand, there are many regions where the rainfall is the minimum or you can say no rainfall at all. One more criterion is there, where there is a lot of rainfall for some period of time and it remains dry for another part of the year. This is the combination of two kinds of weather.

When there is a lack of rainfall or no rainfall in the region then that region suffers a natural calamity known as the drought. This is mostly faced by the people residing in the rural areas. Drought is explained as a period of unusually dry weather that persists long enough to cause problems such as crop damage and water supply shortages. The shortage of water becomes so much that a glass of water can also be not available for an individual which ultimately leads to the death of the population. This is the story of the drought regions and what problems people face by staying in these regions.

There is an interesting story which happened in these recent days. Nowadays Europe is facing a big problem of water scarcity or you can there is long, summer days going in Europe which resulted in the re-appearance of a big stone which is so-called “Hunger Stone” in the Czech Republic. But why has this Hunger Stone become big news? It is because this stone was last seen during a period of low water in 1904 in the days when the country was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Later, this stone was embedded in the Elbe River and the people did not pay any heed to the same. There are many a time that this situation happens due to the high and low amount of rainfall in parts. What is so interesting in this Hunger Stone?

It is because the stone is inscribed with some German words by Franz Mayer which is “Wenn du mich siehst, Dann wine” meaning “If you can see me, then weep”. Thus this stone tells a very old story that how difficult the livelihood was for the people who were staying there at that point in time. People have engraved the dates of those bad years on the soft sandstone boulders.