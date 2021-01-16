The National Science Foundation‘s Karl G. Jansky’s scientists are using a very extensive array (VLA) that is the first telescope detection of a planetary mass object beyond our solar system. The object is a dozen times larger than Jupiter and it is a strong magnetic powerhouse and this is a rouge traveling through space without any accompany with any parent star.

Melodie Kao, who led this study while a graduate student at Caltech, and is now a Hubble Postdoctoral Fellow at Arizona State University, said that this object is at the right boundary between a brown dwarf or planet and giving us surprises that can successfully help us to understand the magnetic processes on both planets and stars.

Brown dwarfs are too extensive objects and its considered as planets. This is enough to sustain the hydrogen fusion in nuclear in their cores, this means it powers stars. In the year 1960 theorists suggested that these objects would exist but the first one was not explored until 1995. They especially thought not to emit radio waves, but in the year 2001 a discovery of VLA, that is radio flaring revealed strong magnetic activity.

Some observations showed that the brown dwarfs have powerful auroras and it is similar to giant planets of the solar system. The auroras seen on Earth occurred by the magnetic field of our planet earth with the solar wind.

However, solitary brown dwarfs do not have a solar wind from a nearby star to interact with. How the auroras are caused in brown dwarfs is unclear, but the scientists think one possibility is an orbiting planet or moon interacting with the brown dwarf’s magnetic field, such as what happens between Jupiter and its moon Io.

The strange object in the latest study, called SIMP J01365663+0933473, has a magnetic field more than 200 times stronger than Jupiter’s. The object was originally detected in 2016 as one of five brown dwarfs the scientists studied with the VLA to gain new knowledge about magnetic fields and the mechanisms by which some of the coolest such objects can produce strong radio emission. Brown dwarf masses are notoriously difficult to measure, and at the time, the object was thought to be an old and much more massive brown dwarf.

The difference between a brown dwarf and a giant gas planet remains significantly debated among astronomers. The rule the astronomers us is the mass known as deuterium burning limit around 13 Jupiter masses. The Caltech group, they have originally detected its radio emission in the Year 2016 at higher radio frequency and confirmed about the magnetic field that was more powerful than it first measured.