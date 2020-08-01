Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027

Consumers while purchasing probiotics dietary supplements must look into the key labeling aspects such as strength, strain, storage, expiration, etc. as per their requirement.

Specialty nutrients are spearheading the probiotic dietary supplements market. Significant rise in the occurrence of lifestyle disorders such as digestive complications, cardiovascular diseases, low immunity, etc., has significantly increased the demand for specialty nutrients worldwide. The presence of a highly competitive environment in sports discipline has led to the subsequent demand for specialty nutrients by aspiring athletes across the globe. Infant formula will be showcasing impressive market growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing malnourished breastfeeding mothers and a significant increase in underweight infants across the globe. Additionally, a proactive role adopted by the government healthcare agencies to secure women & child health and welfare further increases the demand for infant formula products.

Browse the full report Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/probiotic-dietary-supplements-market

The supermarket is currently dominating the distribution channel segment for the probiotics dietary supplements market. The ability to display diverse product portfolios at attractive discounts and exposure to a large urban consumer base with increasing disposable income drives the market growth. Retail stores serve as the most reliable sales channel in remote locations which are visited by a regular consumer base. E-commerce is expected to garner marvelous market growth in the near future owing to the increased market penetration of high-speed internet, smartphones, and the availability of attractive discounts and coupons propels its market growth.

Europe is presently leading the geography segment for the probiotics dietary supplements market. Increasing demand for infant formula owing to the growing incidence of malnourished mothers and underweight infants primarily drives the market growth in the region. Domicile of key players such as Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Protexin (Archer Daniels Midland), Nutraceutix (Probi), etc further accentuates the market growth in the region. The United States is placed in the 2nd position in the regional segment owing to the rising public health awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotics in restoring optimum health determines the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the probiotics dietary supplements market primarily due to the proactive role adopted by the government health agencies to promote the nutraceutical industrial segment in the region, which provides a lucrative market opportunity for western giants to establish subsidiaries and retail outlets in the region.

Nutraceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of probiotic dietary supplements are NutraScience Labs., ProbioFerm., Vitakem Nutraceuticals, Inc., Probium, LLC., Nutraceutix (Probi)., Protexin (Archer Daniels Midland), Nutraceutix (Probi)., Mercola Probiotics., Unison Laboratories Co Ltd., Custom Probiotics, Inc., and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing public health awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotics in restoring optimum health worldwide

The constant rise in the demand for infant formula owing to the growing incidence of malnourished mothers and underweight infants across the globe

The proactive initiative adopted by the government healthcare agencies in restoring women and child health and welfare will propel the probiotics dietary supplements market growth

