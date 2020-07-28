In this report, the Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-hot-melt-equipment-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Hot melt equipment, as the name suggests, is used for the application of hot melt adhesives on the operational surface. Hot melt adhesives (HMA) are thermoplastic adhesives, also known as hot glue. These adhesives are generally applied through hot melt glue guns or hot melt equipment. To heat and melt the thermoplastic glue, the equipment uses a continuous heating option and when it is pushed with the mechanical trigger arrangement/gun or by pressure from hand, the glue is squeezed out of the heated nozzle, which is hot enough to burn skin. It is sticky when hot, and solidifies over a few seconds (up to one minute). Hot melt thermoplastic glue can also be applied by spraying or dipping.

As the technology of Industrial Hot-melt Equipment is relatively mature and the downstream market, so there are lots of enterprises in the Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market. The high-end Industrial Hot-melt Equipment is mainly produced in Europe and United States because their advanced R&D level. These several years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies. The Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market competition will be still intense. Nordson is the leading manufacturer in the China Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market with the market share of 25.66%, in terms of revenue, followed by Robatech, Graco, Glue Machinery, Astro Packaging, Shenzhen KAMIS, ITW Dynatec, Valco Melton, Shenzhen Nuosheng, Reka Klebetechnik and Bühnen. The top 11 listed companies accounted for 36.53% of the market share in 2018.

In 2019, the global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market size was US$ 355.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Industrial Hot-melt Equipment industry.

The research report studies the Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market: Segment Analysis

The global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Glue Guns

Benchtop Hot-melt Equipment

Benchtop hot-melt equipment type accounted for the largest market segment at 77% and was the fastest growing

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Packaging

Hygiene Products

Automotive

Others

Packaging accounted for 47% of the largest application market share, while Automotive was growing

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Industrial Hot-melt Equipment key manufacturers in this market include:

Nordson

Robatech

Graco

Glue Machinery

Astro Packaging

Shenzhen KAMIS

ITW Dynatec

Valco Melton

Shenzhen Nuosheng

Reka Klebetechnik

Bühnen

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-hot-melt-equipment-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com