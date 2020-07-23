Global Microscopes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027

Microscopes as a medical investigation device has undergone technological evolution in the last 2 centuries. Its market growth and significance have been concomitant with the technological revolution of medical science pertaining to the identification of vector-borne infections and novel drug development of its treatment. The technological advancement in the development of microscopic lenses is vital in the overall growth of the microscopic devices. The major hurdle associated with this market is the huge initial capital required for its installment and subsequent maintenance of accessories pertaining to microscopic devices.

The optical microscopes have several varieties such as phase-contrast microscopy, compound microscopy, confocal microscopy, fluorescence microscopy etc., which altogether supports the market dominance of optical microscopes in the product segment. A significant rise in the adoption of optical microscopes among academic research institutes worldwide steers its market growth. High resolution and superior magnification and technological advancement in the optical lenses consolidates the optical microscopes market growth. Scanning probe microscopes are expected to exhibit fast market growth on account of its ability to study real-time three-dimensional objects.

Life sciences is dominating the applications segment for the microscopes market. Growing demand for the development of prophylactic treatment for pandemic diseases such as Coronavirus, Ebola, Swine Flu, and Zika virus drives the adoption of microscopes in the life sciences segment. Material science is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing research activities pertaining to nanotechnology and its useful application in day to day anthropological activities.

North America is considered as the largest market in the geography segment of microscopes market. The major features responsible for its market growth are the looming threat of antibiotics resistance to infectious diseases and huge investment in the research and development segment for the novel drug screening favors the market dominance of microscopes in the North America region. Furthermore, the domicile of major players such as Bruker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, TESCAN, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, etc. will further accentuate the microscopes market growth in the region. Europe stood in second place in the microscopes market on account of the strategic partnership between the medical device manufacturers and academic research institutes for the development of high resolution and magnification microscopy lenses. Asia Pacific is on the verge of rampant market growth in the near future owing to the growing incidence of viral infections and potential market opportunities for major players to establish subsidiaries and retail outlets.

Medical device manufacturers engaged in the manufacturing of microscopy devices are Bruker Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, TESCAN, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, JEOL Ltd. CAMECA Instruments and Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation.

Market Key Takeaways:

Technological development in the microscopy devices resulting in value addition of ergonomic features such as superior lens magnification and image resolution

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide with burgeoning requirement of novel drug development for its treatment

Huge investment by the government healthcare agencies in the healthcare segment to provide microscopic devices

