Global Ketotifen Fumarate Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2020 to 2027

As per the latest information brought forward by the World Health Organization (WHO) each year approximately 250,000 deaths related to asthma are reported worldwide. Ketotifen fumarate is ketotifen is a selective, non-competitive H1 receptor antagonist and mast cell stabilizer which is frequently used for the treatment of various kinds of allergic reactions.

As per the latest statistics brought forward by the Global Asthma Report 2018, asthma causes the death of 1000 people every day and approximately affects 339 million people worldwide. Currently Atopic asthma is dominating the indication segment for ketotifen fumarate market growth. Pediatricians use it more frequently as a prophylactic agent in children for the treatment of atopic asthma as it is a basophil and mast cell stabilizer and a potent H1 receptor antagonist. It is anticipated that the allergic seasonal conjunctivitis is set to register excellent market growth owing to the constant rise in the air and water pollution and allergens which are the primary causative agent for the clinical manifestation of allergic seasonal conjunctivitis. The availability of different ophthalmic solutions as generic and OTC products further buttress its market growth.

Hospital pharmacy is presently ruling the distribution channel segment for the ketotifen fumarate market. The capability to perform precise compounding of different dosage and formulation of ketotifen fumarate to treat various allergic reactions overcomes the possibility of adverse drug reaction owing to overdose toxicity. Retail pharmacy is on a rise in the developing regions on account of the establishment of burgeoning generic market and availability of ketotifen fumarate formulations as over the counter products (OTC) products.

North America is presently the highest shareholder in the geography segment for the ketotifen fumarate market. The major contributing factors responsible for its magnificent market growth are rising prevalence of allergic reactions, as per the research citings brought forward by the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) approximately 50 million Americans are suffering from some form of allergic disease. Domicile of key players such as Allergan, Plc., Apotex, Corp., Novartis Pharma AG, etc further consolidates its market growth in the region. The market growth in Europe is primarily determined by the rising prevalence of allergic asthma, according to the statistics provided by the European Respiratory Society (ERS) approximately 30 million adults and children in the European region are suffering from allergic asthma. Asia Pacific is keen to register faster market growth during the forecast period on account of the presence of a huge generic market and rising incidence of allergic seasonal conjunctivitis due to dust, pollutants, pollen, and animal dander.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of the ketotifen fumarate market are Bausch & Lomb, Allergan, Plc., Apotex Corp., Novartis Pharma AG., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thea Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare, and Mylan Labs Ltd.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of allergic reactions on account of increasing pollution, allergens, dust and animal dander

Availability of different formulations of ketotifen fumarate as generic versions and OTC products

Supportive regulatory environment for the sale and distribution of ketotifen fumarate formulations across the globe

