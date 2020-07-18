Global Isotretinoin Drugs Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 3.2% From 2020 to 2027

A dermatologist usually relies on prescribing isotretinoin in patients resistant to other medications widely employed to treat skin diseases. Pharmacologists are working diligently to develop its clinical application in the treatment of genital warts and recalcitrant condylomata acuminate of the cervix region. The drug needs to be taken under medical supervision owing to its teratogenicity effects and the possibility of causing 20% to 35% of congenital defects in infants exposed to the drug toxicity.

Dermatology complications are representing the largest market share in the clinical application segment for the isotretinoin drugs market. The growing incidence of severe acne in the Caucasian population worldwide primarily drives its market growth. According to the latest research citings provided by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), squamous cell carcinoma is the 5th most occurring cancer throughout the globe. Cancer will be registering comfortable market growth in the near future owing to the significant rise in the occurrence of squamous cell carcinoma throughout the globe. A constant rise in the clinical trial investigation of isotretinoin for its therapeutic efficacy and safety in the treatment of cutaneous t cell lymphoma will further accentuate the market growth.

Hospital pharmacy is presently leading the distribution channel segment for the isotretinoin drugs market. Drug toxicity is related to the occurrence of congenital defects in the infants, hence precise drug dispensing is necessary by hospital pharmacists to avoid occurrence of drug-related adverse events. Retail pharmacy is expected to highlight impressive market growth in the developing region primarily due to the provision of cheap generic medicines due to government subsidy on essential medicines and constant rise in the generic drug manufacturing across the globe.

North America is currently dominating the geography segment for the isotretinoin drugs market. The rising prevalence of cutaneous T cell lymphoma primarily determines the market growth in the region. As per the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 3000 new cases pertaining to cutaneous T cell lymphoma are reported in the United States. Furthermore, the supportive reimbursement scenario provided by the USFDA regarding the sale and distribution of the isotretinoin drugs market further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the 2nd position in the regional segment on account of the growing incidence of acne in the Caucasian population residing in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period. Flourishing generic drugs market and effective implementation regarding the treatment guidelines pertaining to the treatment of skin complications determine the isotretinoin drugs market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of isotretinoin drugs are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Amneal Pharmaceutical, Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Almirall, S.A., Pierre Fabre, Orion Pharma.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of severe acne worldwide

Affordable reimbursement scenario further propels the isotretinoin drugs market growth

Effective implementation of treatment guidelines pertaining to treatment of dermatology complications will further accentuate the isotretinoin drugs market growth

