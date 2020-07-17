Global Albendazole Veterinary Drugs Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.6% From 2020 To 2027

Albendazole is a broad-spectrum anthelmintic drug that is frequently used for the treatment of helminthiasis in the animal population throughout the globe. It usually exerts its pharmacodynamics effect by inhibiting the polymerization of tubulin causing loss of cytoplasmic microtubules. This eventually depletes the energy production of the parasite causing immobilization and death of the parasite.

Roundworms are currently representing the largest market share in the vector segment for the albendazole veterinary drugs market. The most common type of roundworm entering into the gastrointestinal tract of the grazing animals is the soil-transmitted schistosomiasis and ascariasis. The dose of albendazole for the treatment of helminthiasis in farm animals is adjusted at 7.5 to 10mg/kg for large cattle and for sheep and goats the dose is adjusted at 5mg/kg. Tapeworms enter through the oral route of the pet animals such as cats and dogs by the intake of contaminated food, water, ingested fleas, etc. The most frequently occurring tapeworms in the pet animals are Dipylidium caninum and taenia taeniaeformis in dogs and cats respectively. The dose of albendazole for the treatment of helminthiasis infection in pet animals is adjusted at 10, 25, or 50mg/kg according to the severity and type of helminthiasis infection.

Farm animals are spearheading the animal types segment for the albendazole veterinary drugs market. The rising incidence of helminthiasis infection and increasing demand for protein-based meat and dairy products increases the demand for albendazole veterinary drugs market. The pet animals are keen to register faster market growth during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of pet animals and increasing public animal health awareness.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for the albendazole veterinary drugs market. The rising prevalence of helminthiasis infection in the farm animals primarily determines its market growth. Increasing demand for protein-based meat and dairy products further increases the demand for albendazole for treating parasitic infections in farm animals. Domicile of major players such as Zoetis, Inc., Virbac and MSD Animal Health, etc. further buttress the albendazole veterinary drugs market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the 2nd place on account of stringent regulatory norms implemented by the European Medical Agency (EMA) in order to prevent the outbreak of the zoonotic disease in the region. The Asia Pacific is set to register impressive market growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of pet animals and increasing public animal health awareness.

Pharmaceutical companies engaged in the manufacturing of albendazole veterinary drugs are Bova, GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Mankind Pharma, Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac, Zoetis, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis Farmaceutica Ltda, MSD Animal Health and LAFEDAR Laboratories S.A.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of helminthiasis infection in the animal population worldwide

Significant rise in pet adoption and increasing public animal health awareness in the developing nations

Stringent norms implemented by healthcare regulatory agencies pertaining to the prevention of the spread of zoonotic diseases

