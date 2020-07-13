Global Amoxicillin Sodium Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2027

Amoxicillin sodium is considered as a broad-spectrum antibiotic having potent bactericidal activity. It exerts its pharmacological activity by binding to and inactivating the penicillin-binding proteins which are located in the inner membrane of the bacterial cell wall. It is enlisted in the World Health Organization (WHO) list of essential medicines.

Respiratory infections are reigning the clinical application segment for the amoxicillin sodium market. As per the latest information provided by the World Bank data in 2017, pneumonia is responsible for 15% of all the deaths occurring in children below 5 years of age worldwide. It is considered as first-line drug therapy for the treatment of lower respiratory tract infection. It is either used alone or in combination with potassium clavulanate for the treatment of ear and skin infections throughout the globe. Urinary tract infection is expected to record comfortable market growth during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of urinary tract infection caused due to E.coli infection. According to the recent research citings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence rate of community-associated urinary tract infection is 0.7% across the globe.

Hospital pharmacy is currently spearheading the distribution channel segment for the amoxicillin sodium market. The drug is a broad-spectrum antibiotics with different drug posology for different infections, hence precise drug compounding is mandatory to prevent the occurrence of any unwanted side effects. Retail pharmacy is keen to register rampant market growth in the near future on account of the availability of government-subsidized medicines at low prices and serves the medicinal requirements of people residing in remote locations.

North America is presently leading the geography segment for the amoxicillin sodium market. The rising prevalence of urinary tract infections primarily drives market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings presented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 40% of the women population in the United States is suffering from urinary tract infection annually. Furthermore, the domicile of key players such as Merck KGaA., Denton Pharma, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., etc further propels the market growth. Europe is placed 2nd in the regional segment on account of the Nurturing regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) of the rising prevalence of respiratory tract infections and affordable reimbursement scenario for the amoxicillin sodium drug products in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the amoxicillin sodium market. Flourishing generic drugs market and the emergence of local players together accentuate the market growth in the region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of amoxicillin sodium are Merck KGaA, Denton Pharma, Inc., Sandoz, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Wockhardt UK Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Alkem Labs., Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

A constant rise in the number of patients suffering from lower respiratory tract infections worldwide

Rising prevalence of urinary tract infection throughout the globe

Supportive regulatory environment provided by the healthcare agencies for the sale and use of amoxicillin sodium products

