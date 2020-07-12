Global Brain Sensing Headband Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.2% From 2020 To 2027

The brain-sensing headset has a wireless connection with the smartphones to enable a digital translation of various neuronal activities. Rising prevalence of neuronal disorders, increasing geriatric population and a significant rise in the technology pertaining to brain-computer interface together drive the brain sensing headbands market. The major obstacle associated with the market is the exorbitant cost of the wireless brain-sensing headbands and monitoring software.

Sleep monitoring is spearheading the application segment for brain-sensing headbands market. As per the research citings brought forward by the National Sleep Foundation (NFS), approximately 30% of the world population is suffering from insomnia. Brain sensing headbands are vital in understanding the sleep patterns in an individual and ensures in maintaining normal circadian rhythm. Electroencephalograms (EEG) are keen to register the fastest growth in the application segment during the forecast period owing to its huge attraction from the IT healthcare segment to understand the various neuronal activities related to EEG patterns to aid the neuropsychiatrist to determine a treatment regimen.

Personal care is currently dominating the end-user segment for the brain sensing headbands market. The excellent ergonomic features such as wireless sensors, user-friendly interface, ease of monitoring, and the ability to track important parameters pertaining to mental health determine the demand for brain-sensing headbands for personal care. It is anticipated that research institutes will gain huge traction for brain-sensing headbands for developing software for the accurate interpretation of different EEG patterns pertaining to neuronal disorders such as epilepsy, migraine, multiple sclerosis, etc.

North America is presently leading the geography segment for the brain sensing headband market. According to the latest statistics brought forward by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, approximately 1.7 million United States citizens are suffering from traumatic brain injuries causing epilepsy, migraine, and insomnia. Domicile of major companies such as Interaxon, Inc., NeuroSky, EMOTIV, Inc., further consolidates the market growth in the region. Europe stood in the second position in the regional segment primarily due to strategic collaboration between IT-healthcare companies and academic research institutes to develop wireless brain-sensing headbands. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population is expected to increase the number of cases of other neurological conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. will increase the demand for brain-sensing headbands. The Asia Pacific is set to witness comfortable market growth owing to the significant rise in the IT-healthcare segment and the increasing adoption of wearable health gadgets among health enthusiasts in the region.

IT healthcare companies engaged in the development of brain-sensing headbands are Interaxon, Inc., Spire Health, NeuroSky, NextMind, Versus, Quantum Technology, Nia Therapeutics, EMOTIV, Inc., Evolent Health, Inc., and Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

Market Key Takeaways:

Significant rise in the neuronal disorders worldwide

Revolutionary development in the IT healthcare segment for developing wireless brain sensing headband and monitoring software

Increasing demand for wearable sensors and gadgets among health enthusiast throughout the globe

