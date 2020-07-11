Global Ear Bandage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027

Ear bandages are manufactured with the intention to serve a dual purpose which is complete wound closure and subsequent wound healing. The parameters which determine its medical utility are the high retention time, waterproofing, and capability to cover the entire lacerated area of the ear. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), annually more than 50 million people throughout the world suffer from motor vehicle accidents eventually suffering from ear, nose, and cranial laceration. Increasing human-pet adoption will further increase the market demand for the ear bandages.

In the present scenario, one-sided ear bandages are leading the product segment for the ear bandages market. It is the bandage of the first choice for domestic accidents, ornamental ear piercing which often results in an ear infection. The positive ergonomic features associated with the ear bandages such as latex-free material, flexible design to cover complete wound area, and high retention time of the bandage adhesives determine the one-sided ear bandages market growth. Double-sided ear bandages will register sturdy market growth during the forecast period on account of its importance in otoplasty surgical procedures, ear lacerations obtained due to contact sports, and frequent roadside accidents.

The human application segment is spearheading the ear bandages market. Rising prevalence of roadside accidents, frequent domestic accidents resulting in severe ear laceration increases the demand for ear bandages market. Growing inclination towards contact sports such as boxing and martial arts further increase the demand for ear bandages to tend human ear wounds and lacerations. Animal application segment will register rampant market growth in the near future owing to the increasing pet adoption in developed countries and a significant rise in animal cruelty in the developing regions determines the ear bandages application for tending animal ear wounds and lacerations.

North America is currently holding the largest market share in the geography segment for the ear bandage market. As per the research citings brought forward by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 7 people in the United States do not wear a seat belt while driving and often result in suffering from severe facial trauma and ear laceration. The presence of emergency medical services further propels the ear bandages market in the region. In Europe, the rising prevalence of household facial accidents and ornamental ear-piercing consolidates the ear bandages market in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register comfortable market growth owing to the flourishing otoplasty market. An increasing number of cases pertaining to domestic violence further bolsters the ear bandages market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of ear bandages are NIPPON EIZAI, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Bettering International, Robinson Healthcare, First Aid Bandage Company, Changqing, PREVIS, Phoenix Design Solutions LLC, Pikdare S.r.l. and Lanyuan Healthcare.

Market Key Takeaways:

Increasing cases of roadside accidents resulting in eat laceration and facial trauma

Technological advancement in the manufacturing of ear bandages ensuring optimum wound closure and prevention of infection

The supportive regulatory environment provided by healthcare agencies facilitates its early adoption for wound treatment

