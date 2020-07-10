Global Orthopedic Electrosurgical Units Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027

The principle associated with electrosurgery is that the patient is connected with the device by 2 electrodes, and an electric voltage is created between the electrodes by the device. In electrosurgery, the heating is endogenous which is generated by the flow of current in the tissues. The distribution and quantity of released heat are determined by the tissue resistance, voltage, and the geometry of the current path.

Monopolar electrosurgical units are reigning the types segment in the orthopedics electrosurgical units market. They exhibit tremendous versatility in performing modalities such as cut, desiccation, blend, and fulguration, etc. The Monopolar pencil is very frequently used in performing joint surgeries owing to its precision to achieve desired tissue cut and coagulate bleeding. Bipolar electrosurgical units will be registering comfortable market growth during the forecast period. Magnificent ergonomic features such as superior control provided by the forceps electrodes reduce damage to surrounding sensitive tissues and minimize patient burns significantly.

Hospitals and clinics are dominating the end-users segment for orthopedics electrosurgical units market. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures primarily drives its market growth. Huge funding provided by government healthcare agencies to develop operating units in hospitals further increases the demand for orthopedic electrosurgical units. Ambulatory surgical centers have gained immense popularity in the last 2 decades on account of its ability to provide immediate medical assistance to patients suffering from trauma and fatal vehicle accidents on roadways.

North America is presently leading the geography segment for the orthopedics electrosurgical units market. A constant rise in traumatic and vehicle accidents primarily drives the market growth in the region. According to the latest statistics provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 44 million U.S. citizens are suffering from osteoporosis. Furthermore, the presence of major players such as Medtronic, Plc., EndoMed Systems, Bovie Medical Corporation, CONMED Corporation, etc. will further accentuate the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest market in the regional segment for the orthopedic electrosurgical units market. According to the statistics presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the European Union region, the trauma of limbs requiring surgical interventions due to falls, vehicle accidents, and occupational hazards are 50%, 20%, and 15% respectively. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period on account of developing healthcare infrastructure and constantly growing medical tourism industry.

Medical device companies actively engaged in providing orthopedic electrosurgical units market are Medtronic, Plc., EndoMed Systems, Dixion Sales Medical Equipment GmbH, Chengdu Mechan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Bovie Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG., CONMED Corporation., Q Medical, and BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders requiring surgical intervention as a treatment option worldwide

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures increases the demand for orthopedics surgical units

Technological advancement in the electrosurgical units bolster the market growth

