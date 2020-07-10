COVID-19 Impact on Radar Warning Receiver Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Radar Warning Receiver market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Radar Warning Receiver market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) systems sense the radio emissions of radar systems. Their primary application is to issue a warning when a radar signal is detected as a threat (such as, a police speed detection radar or a fighter jet’s fire control radar). The warning is then transmitted, manually or automatically, to evade the detected threat. RWR systems can be installed in all kind of airborne, ground-based, and sea-based vehicles.

North America dominated the radar warning receiver market in 2017, due to the increased application of RWR in military, homeland security, and commercial operations. The region leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements and has a large number of RWR systems. The US generates a very high demand for radar systems used for defense purposes. The market is primarily dominated by the US, which is also the largest manufacturer of RWR systems, globally. Canada made some considerable investments in the development of RWR market.

Major competitors identified in this market include Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Raytheon, Leonardo, Saab, Indra, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bharat Electronics, ASELSAN, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Airborne

Ground-Based

Sea-Based

Based on the Application:

Military

Homeland Security

Commercial Operations

Others

