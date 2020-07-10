COVID-19 Impact on Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) describes a variety of vacuum deposition methods which can be used to produce thin films and coatings. PVD is characterized by a process in which the material goes from a condensed phase to a vapor phase and then back to a thin film condensed phase.

End-use industries such as medical equipment and microelectronics are expected to increase the overall demand for products cured with PVD technology. Important applications of the PVD technology, such as microelectronics, data storage devices, cutting tools, architectural glasses, and medical equipment are in huge demand across a number of industries. The thriving automotive and construction industries are also expected to bode well for the expansion of the global PVD market. Rising focus on the inclusion of green power technologies in their energy mixes are driving the increased demand for effective solar energy products, which, in turn, is also expected to drive the market.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment, including the following market information:

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Veeco Instruments, Oerlikon Balzers, Platit AG, Applied Materials, Mustang Vacuum Systems, Singulus Technologies, HEF USA, AJA International, Angstrom Engineering, Buhler AG, CHA Industries, Semicore Equipment, ULVAC Inc, Lam Research, IHI Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sputtering Deposition

Evaporation Deposition

Others

Based on the Application:

Microelectronics

Medical Equipment

Cutting Tools

Solar Products

Storage Equipment

Others

