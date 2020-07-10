COVID-19 Impact on Marine Boilers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Marine Boilers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Marine Boilers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A boiler is an indispensable part of the ship, whether diesel engine operated or steam powered. Marine boilers are closed vessels wherein the water is heated and circulated to produce high pressure steam or supersaturated steam, which either is used as the power source for propulsion or for heating or electricity generation. In the steam-powered ships, around 2–3 marine boilers are used to generate high-temperature pressure steam for the ship propulsion, whereas in the diesel engine ships, around 1-2 marine boilers are used for the auxiliary purpose, such as heating and pumping fuel and other services.

The global marine boilers market is mainly dominated by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In Asia-Pacific, countries, such as China and India, are expected to register significant growth in the marine boilers market owing to increase in shipbuilding capacity coupled with growing seaborne trade, which is primarily responsible for the growth of the marine industry.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Marine Boilers. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Marine Boilers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Marine Boilers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Marine Boilers, including the following market information:

Global Marine Boilers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Marine Boilers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Marine Boilers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Marine Boilers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Alfa Laval, SAACKE GmbH, Johnston Boiler, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Miura America Co, Supreme Boilers, Osaka Boiler Mfg, Volcano, Qingdao Kainon Boiler, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry, Hurst Boiler & Welding, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fire Tube Boiler

Water Tube Boiler

Based on the Application:

For Civilian

For Military

