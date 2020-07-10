In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Low Pressure Boilers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Low Pressure Boilers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-low-pressure-boilers-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

A boiler is an equipment designed to transfer heat to a fluid (water, natural gas, oil, etc.) until it is suitable for use. On the basis of pressure, there are two types of boilers, namely high pressure and low-pressure boilers and the major difference between the two is the amount of pressure per square inch or pounds per square inch gauge that the boiler produces. A low-pressure boiler exerts a maximum pressure of 160 pounds per square inch for water and 15 pounds per square inch for steam.

North America, followed by Asia Pacific, holds a major share in the global casted low-pressure boiler market, owing to the presence of various end user industries in this region. North America and Asia Pacific are estimated to hold almost half the total share of the global low pressure boiler market. Europe and North America are projected to be major consumers, owing to the presence of established OEM players in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand from the dependent sector and government initiatives in countries, such as India and China, to promote manufacturing, which will also contribute towards the growth of this market. The rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the low-pressure boilers market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Low Pressure Boilers. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Low Pressure Boilers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Low Pressure Boilers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Low Pressure Boilers, including the following market information:

Global Low Pressure Boilers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Low Pressure Boilers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Low Pressure Boilers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Low Pressure Boilers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Bosch Industriekessel GmbH, Forbes Marshall, Walchandnagar Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Viessmann Werke, Hurst Boiler & Welding, S. Boiler Company, Baxi Heating, Taishan Group, Unilux Advanced Manufacturing, Fulton Boiler Works, Burnham Commercial, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Horizontal Low Pressure Boiler

Vertical Low Pressure Boiler

Based on the Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-low-pressure-boilers-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com