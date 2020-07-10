COVID-19 Impact on Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors are a ground-breaking innovation for the agricultural sector. This innovation is anticipated to boost agricultural produce with minimal labor cost engagement. Autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors minimizes the human effort required in farm processes such as harvesting, seed sowing, fertilization, and scarifying. Semi-autonomous tractors reduce human effort by assisting the driver in certain actions, while autonomous tractors are fully, driverless tractors, which completely replace the driver with several software and hardware components.

North America and Europe have witnessed a rise in adoption of precision agriculture in the last few years. Availability of large fields, limited labor availability, and massive grasslands in these regions and high per capita income are major factors driving the autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors market in these regions.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors, including the following market information:

Global Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include AGCO, CNH Industrial, John Deere, Escorts, Komatsu, Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra, CLAAS, Same Deutz-Fahr Italia, Autonomous Solutions, Raven Industries, Trimble, Yanmar, Dutch Power Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Driverless Tractors

Driver-Assisted Tractors

Based on the Application:

Harvesting

Seed Sowing

Irrigation

Others

