Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Water and wastewater treatment equipment is a kind of industrial equipment that can effectively treat urban domestic sewage, industrial wastewater and so on, and prevent sewage and pollutants from flowing into water directly, which is of great significance to improve ecological environment, improve urban grade and promote economic development.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 5190.8 million by 2026, from US$ 4985.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8%% during 2021-2026.
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Scope and Segment
Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market is segmented by Product Type, and by Application Fields. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Product Type and by Application Fields for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Suez Environment SA
Ecolab
DowDuPont
3M
Xylem
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Pentair
Veolia Environment
Aquatech
Evoqua Water Technologies
Ide Technologies Ltd
Culligan InternationalCompany
Danaher Corporation
Degremont Sas
Doosan Heavy Industries
Ebara Corporation
SUEZ
Accepta Ltd
Hitachi
Ashland Inc
Kemira Oyj
Palintest Ltd
Va TechWabagLtd
Ion Exchange
Hyflux Ltd
Jiangsu Ruizhi Environmental Protection
Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Breakdown Data by Product Type
Media Filtration Equipment
Membrane Filtration Equipment
Biological
Disinfection
Sludge Dewatering
Others
Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Breakdown Data by Application Fields
Municipal
Oil & Gas
Pulp & Paper
Chemicals
Food & Beverage
Energy And Electricity
Medicine
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market report are NorthAmerica, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Product Type, and by Application Fields segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share Analysis
