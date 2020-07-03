Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Water and wastewater treatment equipment is a kind of industrial equipment that can effectively treat urban domestic sewage, industrial wastewater and so on, and prevent sewage and pollutants from flowing into water directly, which is of great significance to improve ecological environment, improve urban grade and promote economic development.

The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 5190.8 million by 2026, from US$ 4985.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8%% during 2021-2026.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market is segmented by Product Type, and by Application Fields. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Product Type and by Application Fields for the period 2015-2026.

Suez Environment SA

Ecolab

DowDuPont

3M

Xylem

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Pentair

Veolia Environment

Aquatech

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ide Technologies Ltd

Culligan InternationalCompany

Danaher Corporation

Degremont Sas

Doosan Heavy Industries

Ebara Corporation

SUEZ

Accepta Ltd

Hitachi

Ashland Inc

Kemira Oyj

Palintest Ltd

Va TechWabagLtd

Ion Exchange

Hyflux Ltd

Jiangsu Ruizhi Environmental Protection

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Breakdown Data by Product Type

Media Filtration Equipment

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Biological

Disinfection

Sludge Dewatering

Others

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Breakdown Data by Application Fields

Municipal

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Energy And Electricity

Medicine

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market report are NorthAmerica, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Product Type, and by Application Fields segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

