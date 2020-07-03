Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Solar Powered Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Solar Powered Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The solar water pump consists of two basic components: a water pump and a photovoltaic panel.Photovoltaic panels consist of small solar cells.These cells, when exposed to light, generate direct current through the layered semiconductors that make up solar cells.The current is then supplied to the pump, which helps pump water.Pumps are one of the most suitable and simple applications of solar pumps.Solar pumps meet a wide range of water needs, from agricultural and domestic irrigation to livestock irrigation.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solar Powered Pumps Market
The global Solar Powered Pumps market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Solar Powered Pumps Scope and Segment
Solar Powered Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Powered Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
SunEdison
Lorentz
Grundfos
Bright Solar
USL
TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd
Xylem
KSB
Ebara
Sulzer
Pentair
Shakti Pumps
CRI Pumps
Ankway
Nuocheng Technology
Flowserve Corporation
WILO
Shanghai Kaiquan
East Pump
LianCheng Group
CNP
DBP
SHIMGE
Danai Pumps
Goulds Pumps
Solar Powered Pumps Breakdown Data by Type
by System
Brush Dc Solar Water Pump
Brushless Dc Solar Water Pump (Motor Type)
Brushless Dc Solar Water Pump (Magnetically Driven Isolation Type)
Three-Phase Ac Water Pump (Ac Motor)
by Product Type
Surface Suction
Submersible Segment
Floating Segment
Solar Powered Pumps Breakdown Data by Application
Agriculture
Construction
Waste Treatment
Transportation
Water Management Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Solar Powered Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Solar Powered Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Solar Powered Pumps Market Share Analysis
