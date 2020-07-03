Global Haemophilus Influenzae Type B Vaccines Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027

According to the latest research citings presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, approximately 19.4 million children under 12 months old did not receive any basic vaccines. Technological advancement in the development of combination vaccines containing Haemophilus influenza type b bacterial strains will accentuate market growth.

Monovalent vaccines are spearheading the types of segments for the Haemophilus influenza type b vaccines market. It is very popular in the developed regions owing to the growing incidence of a single strain of infection associated with Hib bacterium. It is comparatively stable due to less complicity associated with its manufacturing process and has a relatively larger shelf life. Combination vaccines will be highlighting rampant market growth in the near future on account of the cost-effectiveness of the combination of vaccines in the immunization program of children. It reduces the number of injections during vaccinations and helps in developing a child’s immunity against several strains of antigens associated with the Haemophilus influenza type b bacterium.

Browse the full report Haemophilus Influenzae Type B Vaccines Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/haemophilus-influenzae-type-b-vaccines-market

Hospitals are presently dominating the end-user segment in the Haemophilus influenza type b vaccines market. The growing incidence of invasive diseases such as pneumonia and meningitis associated with Haemophilus influenza type b bacterium primarily drives the market growth. Specialty clinics are gaining positive market growth on account of funding provided by the non-governmental organization and charitable institutions for compulsory immunization of children residing in poor and developing nations.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for the Haemophilus influenza type b vaccines market. The rising prevalence of pneumonia infection associated with Hib infection primarily drives the market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings provided by the American Thoracic Society (ATS), approximately 50,000 people in the United States die each year due to pneumonia infection due to Haemophilus influenza bacterium. Effective implementation of the immunization guidelines stipulated by the USFDA further drives the market growth in the region. Europe is in the 2nd place in the regional segment owing to the presence of major players in the region such as Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline, Plc. etc. Strategic collaboration between research institutes and biopharmaceutical manufacturers in the development of combination vaccines further accentuates the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and the emergence of local players engaged in the production and sale of Haemophilus influenza type b vaccines.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of the Haemophilus influenza type b vaccine are Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Walvax Biotechnology, GlaxoSmithKline, Plc, Immunize BC, Bharat Biotech International Limited., Serum Institute of India Limited., Lanzhou Institute of Biologica., and others.

Key Market Movements:

Growing incidence of invasive diseases such as pneumonia and meningitis associate with Hib infection

Effective implementation of the guidelines pertaining to immunization of children with Haemophilus influenza type b vaccines either monovalent or in combination

Supportive regulatory environment provided by the global regulatory agencies for the early adoption of Hib vaccines in their respective regions

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]