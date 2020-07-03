Global Clamp Automated Guided Vehicles Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Clamp Automated Guided Vehicles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Clamp Automated Guided Vehicles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An automated guided vehicle or automatic guided vehicle (AGV) is a portable robot that follows along marked long lines or wires on the floor, or uses radio waves, vision cameras, magnets, or lasers for navigation. They are most often used in industrial applications to transport heavy materials around a large industrial building, such as a factory or warehouse. Application of the automatic guided vehicle broadened during the late 20th century.

Clamp AGV uses a precisely controlled hydraulic clamp to lift and release loose materials, like boxes and packaging supplies, without damaging them.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Daifuku

Dematic

JBT

Meidensha

Corecon

Seegrid

Aethon

Doerfer

Savant Automation

Bastian Solutions

Murata

Transbotics

Clamp Automated Guided Vehicles Breakdown Data by Type

Flat Clamp AGVs

Roll Clamp AGVs

AGVs with Stabilizing Clamps

Clamp Automated Guided Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Clamp Automated Guided Vehicles market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Clamp Automated Guided Vehicles market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

