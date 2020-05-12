After serving SpaceX for more than seven years, the director of crew operations, Garrett Reisman has decided to leave his position. He has been offered a job at the University of Southern California to teach human spaceflight. Professor Garrett joined the University on Monday. However, he is still the consultant of SpaceX. He is always going to remain connected with rocket landing while serving as a professor and is very optimistic about the success of SpaceX in space exploration. He stated that his experience at a company as dynamic as SpaceX was exciting. He has done three spacewalks and was equally involved in the launch of Falcon Heavy rocket; and the first landing of a first-stage booster in December 2015.

People call him crazy since he left NASA in 2011 and joined SpaceX for a senior role in the development of Dragon2 spacecraft. The same Dragon craft which is expected to be carrying humans to the International Space Station soon. Garrett has lived in space, visited the Atlantis spacecraft to assist for his final construction to offer an astronaut’s perspective to the company. He was the most critical person in building the bridge between NASA and SpaceX. The differences were many, but ultimately the collaboration would benefit the entire space industry.

He mentioned that the differences are significant since a privately owned firm has quicker decision making attitude and SpaceX particularly is always up for trying different things. They are happy to see themselves try and fail and then find a solution, rather than waiting and procrastinating. NASA would serve as a mentor to safeguard human lives during these experimentations.

While Garrett was still in SpaceX, the company was competing with Boeing to send the first private spacecraft carrying humans to space for the commercial crew program. Garrett is not the only person who left NASA and joined a private company. Chris Ferguson, one of his classmates (penguins-1998) too joined Boeing in 2011. Garrett firmly believes that SpaceX will be the first company to go into space.

While NASA is building Orion and Blue Origin has eventual plans for launching an orbital vehicle, the United States is full of engineers working to design and fly a spacecraft to take humans and not the astronauts to the infinities of space.

Reisman will continue to spend a day at SpaceX every week while spending rest of his time to teach human spaceflight to the students at USC. He shared his memories at California Institute of technology in the 1990s when there were no such opportunities for students to work on a crewed spacecraft.