NASA astronauts are working very hard to get the commercial crew program on track. They are leaving no stones unturned to design as well as develop the private spaceships and also the spacesuits and even taking part in the training operations as well. The primary objective of all these activities is to ensure the fact that astronauts who will go to space soon will have all the safety measures to combat any problems. In the year of 2014, NASA selected two of its most trusted contractors to take astronauts to the International Space Station and bring them back. One of them is SpaceX which received an order worth of $ 2.6 billion and the other one being Boeing which won a contract value worth of $ 4.2 billion.

Boeing has decided to test its first uncrewed flight mission in its CST-100 Starliner capsule. SpaceX, on the other hand, is supposed to schedule its first uncrewed mission in its human-rated Dragon Capsule. Both of the test flights are expected to be conducted in the latter part of this year. After that NASA, as well as these companies, have the target to initiate the crewed missions in the year of 2019 or by latest in the year of 2020.

However, currently, a joint inspection team is working to on the different aspects of the crewed missions. The team is also focusing on imparting detailed training to the astronauts in respect of the spaceflights and its different functioning. According to the NASA astronaut, Suni Williams, whenever some critical aspects of the commercial crew program are discussed, the whole team assembles to get an in-depth analysis of the testing parameters so that everyone is aware of the safety precautions during the practical testing issues.

Some of the activities that were done while conducting the training program with Boeing were assessing the human factors, different workloads, different uses and also various issues relating to manual piloting. Similarly, with the SpaceX team, the training programs that were conducted include spacesuit fit, multiple displays and development and at the same time imparting designing briefs.

Both the companies, Boeing and SpaceX, will have to ensure that their safety measurements are as per the rules laid down by NASA. The companies will even get feedback from the astronauts during the uncrewed testing flight missions. This is so because the persons on the ISS will work on the spacecraft both before and after the capsules reach the orbiting position.