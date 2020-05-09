Mars has always been a matter of study and research for the space scientists. NASA has made vast progress in the field and came up with different theories explaining the life is Mars. Proceeding further, NASA is on the verge of sending InSight Lander which will study the interior of the Mars and trace out all whereabouts of the planet. The mission is projected to detect the seismic activities in the Mars. The step has been taken as none of the seismic activity has been detected on the planet ever before.

Scientists want to know the reason behind the loss of magnetic field in the Mars which didn’t let any seismic activity to take place. Therefore the idea of InSight Lander was out forward and later implemented as well.

This is the first time when NASA is going to study the seismology of a planet other than Mars. Therefore, the mission has eyes of most of the space enthusiasts. The primary areas where InSight Lander will work are as follows:

The seismometer of InSight Lander will check the interior of the planet and know about the loss of seismic activities. It will also determine the presence of marsquakes.

It will detect the thickness and composition of Mars crust, mantle, and core which are the three essential layers of the planet to study.

InSight Lander will also explore the presence of any tectonic plates in the Mars at any place.

This is not the first attempt of NASA to research the interior of the Mars. It has already made efforts to get detailed know-how of the subject by incorporating seismometers to Viking Landers. But the program failed as the seismometer either was unable to receive the signal or do not send the signals back. Therefore, NASA started the program of InSight Lander all over again to try working in the context another time.

The team working with the InSight Lander is sure that it will detect the Marsquakes and will also receive and send the signals with much efficiency. InSight Lander is one confident mission which is worked by a team of scientists past two years. Although the due date to send it to the Mars was dated back two years, due to some technical problems the period gets extended for further two years.

InSight lander is now all set to get launched and give an insight into the Mars interior and seismic effects.