First ViaSat-3 payload module structure Viasat, which is built by Boeing has recently arrived at ViaSat’s Tempe.

Now as initial payload module structure is at its facility, Viasat says it can start with payload integration and testing also for first ViaSat-3 class satellite which is being scheduled to offer with broadband service from the year 2020 over the Americas.

Viasat will first build ViaSat-3 satellite payload then integrate payload with the Boeing provided payload module structure and further perform the testing of the integrated payload.

About 702 satellite platform, environmental testing, launch vehicle integration and mission operation services as well will be provided by the Boeing.

President at space systems Viasat Dave Ryan said: “The successful delivery of first ViaSat-3 module structure is a very big achievement and it is a major milestone: The transition right from the engineering and designing phase to the final production phase on our ViaSat-3 class satellite.”

“With this achievement, we came a bit closer for delivering affordable and accessible satellite for the broadband service in future anywhere. Covering the global coverage is one of the goals which we want to achieve.”

Both of team: the Viasat and Boeing are continuing to work for the improvement of the designing and construction of satellite, said President of the Boeing Satellite Systems International, Chris Johnson.

“We have not only delivered the first payload module structure, in addition to it, we are currently also working for the development and building of the second ViaSat-3 payload structure. This is going to contribute in large scale for helping Viasat to meet their global goal of bringing the satellite broadband internet to the world”.

It is being expected that the ViaSat-3 class of Ka-band satellites is going to offer with service speed and flexibility which has been offered never before.

It is being planned that the first two satellites will entirely focus to serves regions like the Americas and on Europe, EMEA(the Middle East and Africa) respectively. And according to the plan, it is being decided that the third satellite will focus to serve the Asia Pacific region. With this Viasat’s global service coverage goals can be accomplished successfully.

With each of this satellite, it is being expected that it is going to deliver more than 1-Terabit per second of the entire network capacity. Also, it will leverage high levels of flexibility to direct capacity dynamically to the place where customers are actually present and located.