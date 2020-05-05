The world will very soon get to know fresh and new information about the powerhouse of our solar system, the Sun.

All thanks to the two pioneering missions that will be launched by the two prestigious space agencies, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and The European Space Agency (ESA). NASA’s Parker Solar Probe will be launched in summer this year while the ESA’s Solar Orbiter will be launched in summer 2020.

According to the research scientist on NASA’s Solar Probe ,Eric Christian, both of these missions will be complementary to one another and will work to uncover and collect the mysteries of the star. The mission to unravel the working mechanisms of the Sun is both interesting as well as of vital importance since Sun acts as the powerhouse to our solar system bestowing both light and warmth to the planets. But even the slightest deviations from it’s natural mechanism can have devastating effects on our lives. So it becomes crucial to know the Sun in a better way to protect and prepare ourselves for the damaging effects of the Sun’s radiation in future.

Both the NASA’s Parker Solar Probe and ESA’s Solar Orbiter will investigate and study the inconsistent outer gaseous surface of the Sun, which is also known as Corona.

Both the missions will help the scientists understand and envisage the nature and behavior of the Sun.

Solar Orbiter will help the scientists analyse the magnetic fields of the Sun by capturing the direct images of the Sun’s poles for the first time. The satellite of ESA will orbit the hottest star from 26 million miles away.

On the other hand, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe will be closest to the burning star than any other satellite has ever been till date. It will be as close as 3.8 million miles from the Sun’s surface. Getting this closer to the surface of the Sun will significantly benefit the researchers to learn about the solar winds,solar magnetic fields and also capture the plasma and energetic particles of the Sun. This probe will also take a memory card on it’s journey that will contain 1137202 names along with William Shanter’s that will motivate the probe on it’s expedition to the Sun.

Due to the help of these two ambitious missions, the researchers are in high hopes to understand the unpredictable behavior of the Corona and dangerous Solar winds that might trouble the inhabitants of Earth in future.