Have you ever wondered if Aliens were present in the space, how would they handle the radiations in the three-star Alpha Centauri System? We have heard of high radiation levels causing damage to our planet or skin or eyes, but what would happen if the radiation levels were lower than required, will life still sustain? If yes, then there are aliens living close to our solar system in another galaxy or revolving around another star like our Sun.

The closest star system, some 4.37 light years, to our solar system is Alpha Centauri, constituting of three stars – Alpha Centauri A, Alpha Centauri B and Alpha Centauri C. NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, on May 02, 2017 captured images of two of the above stars. The radiations being streamed out by Alpha Centauri A and B were comparable to that emitted by our Sun. This turns out to be good news as another Sun suggests a possibility of life in the nearby planets. However, no planets have been found around the two stars, so the thought is hypothetical. The researchers have not given up yet, and they still are looking for the signs.

Proxima Centauri, another star system, does host a planet roughly the size of Earth. Proxima B or the habitat zone ranges from a star where liquid water can exist. Red Dwarfs – incredibly active stars – are frequently firing flares that can cover the orbiting objects trapped in devastating radiations. Scientists often question the true habitat ability of Proxima B. It is speculated that it had an atmosphere at some point of time, but the activity of a host star destroyed the same.

This is however not the case for Alpha Centauri A and B. Being monitored by Chandra for several years (since 2005) the two stars are seen once every six months. Ayres studied the data and found that the habitat-able zone, if had any planets and life on them, alien life, to be precise, then Alpha Cen A would receive lower radiations as compared to our own Sun. Alpha Cen B, however, has radiation levels five times higher, but that too is not enough to support life.

On June 06, Ayres presented a new study to the American Astronomical Society at the 232nd meeting held in Denver. Some results from the conference were published in January 2018 and supported the research.