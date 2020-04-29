Despite all the claims and teams deployed to deal with the approaching monsoon, the heavy rains have flooded the streets with water and many buildings have collapsed. In Uttar Pradesh alone, the rain has taken 49 lives. The officials have confessed that it is an emergency and people need to be alert.

National Weather Agency has issued a warning for the storms. Victims died because of the buildings which collapsed, because of the water that was flowing down the streets and houses, and because of road accidents or electrocution. The disaster management committee analyzed the situation and found several houses to be damaged and around 220 million people affected. The situation is of high alert and buildings require evacuation.

Torrential rains also will hit New Delhi and Rajasthan. In Bharatpur district alone, 11 centimeters of rain was reported on Friday. The Yamuna river in Delhi has crossed the danger mark and is flowing at a level of 204 meters. The authorities are expecting a further rise in this level. In India, the collapsing of buildings is a common sight. The preparations for Monsoon have always proved to be insufficient for several years. The monsoon season i.e. the months of June to September can be especially critical since the meteorological office has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across the northern part of the country in the next five days.

Not just in India, but in Myanmar too, floods have forced thousands of people to leave their homes and seek help in the rescue shelters. The states of Karen, Mon and Bago are threatened by these heavy rains and storms. People are walking through water up to their waist. Eleven rescue camps are already running while the submerged areas are being evacuated. Around 6,000 people have been displaced in Hpa-an and in Myawaddy the number is around 4,000. In Karen, this number is as huge as 16,000. The schools are closed, people have fled to other places, properties have been destroyed because of the heavy showers. People are finding great difficulty in reaching to the hospital and other such necessary amenities. There neither is food nor safe drinking water available to the victims. They are striving hard for survival. The government has also taken necessary steps and about 140,000 USD have been released to aid the victims. Reconstructing the city might be possible but the loss of life can’t be mended. The good news is, in Myanmar, no casualties have been reported.