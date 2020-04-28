Japan’s spacecraft named Hayabusa-2 sample returned back with pristine images of asteroid Ryugu. According to scientists, it resembles with a spinning top which is 180 million miles from earth. This spacecraft is unveiling Ryugu at the very first time. The early 3,000-foot expansion of asteroid have never been visited for space mission until now.

In the year 2014 December 3rd Japanese H-2A rocket launched and the second space mission of Hayabusa-2 has been sent to bring samples of asteroids to the Earth. This mission returned with little specimens from Itokawa asteroid in the year 2010. This has prevented a group of malfunctions from capturing the materials, which was planned already.

With various significant improvements Hayabusa-2 was launched, and instead of traveling to Itokawa, mission coordinators planned a new mission to Ryugu, which is a C type asteroid and rich in carbon and blocks. This formed in the solar system more than 4.5 billion years ago.

The primary purpose of the technological demonstrator Hayabusa was technology and science was the second purpose, which was started by the mission manager Makoto Yoshikawa. However, science is the primary purpose for Hayabusa-2, which was said by the mission manager of Japan Aerospace Exploration agency in an interview with spaceflight.

According to Yoshikawa, they want to understand the origin of the solar system from both the mission. Again, they want to know the water and organic matter at the starting of the solar system for Hayabusa-2. This is according to the scientific point of view. Ryugu and Hayabusa-2 are recently located 176 million miles from Earth.

In the month of 3rd June, the Hayabusa-2 spacecraft turned off its ion engines, which had completed firing since January. The fuel efficiency enables to operate the thrusters for a long time. There was a carter like landforms around Ryugu and a bright color rugged formed feature was visible on the upper part of the asteroid, which was viewed from Hayabusa-2. Scientists have noticed these.

At the end of 2019, Hayabusa-2 is scheduled to depart Ryugu, and in December 2020 in Australia, a parachute will slow landing, and the spacecraft will be the sample carrier for re-entry. If everything goes well as per the plan, then Hayabusa-2 should return with at least a gram of asteroid materials, and this will bring to analyze for the details in laboratories on Earth. This mission is ramping for the same rapidly.