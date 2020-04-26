If you had been waiting to see a new beautiful image of Saturn rings and its moons, your wait is over now! NASA and the popular Cassini team have surprised space fans with a stunning picture of Saturn. This picture involves a past scene related to Saturn. The spacecraft called Cassini was deliberately ordered to perform dive death after being discovered lacking fuel. It went into the cloudy top of Saturn and performed its dive death as intended. Since then, NASA has been releasing Cassini images.

The recent Cassini image is an incredible view that was captured on March 13, 2006. The picture shows thin rings of the planet and the three moons. The three moons called Tethys, Mimas and Janus, show apparently in the image. Tethys can be located just below the Saturn rings while Mimas sits just above the rings of Saturn. The Mimas moon can be observed being enlightened by the light of the sun from the cloud on-top of Saturn. The small Janus moon can be seen on the top area of ring plane, as seen in the picture. Cassini (the space program created through supportive international effort) kept on orbiting around Saturn from the year 2004 to 2017. The new and recent photo of Saturn was captured by Cassini from the distance of 1.7 million miles. Tethys is the largest of all three moons while the size of Mimas equals to Odysseus which is a crater on Tethys.

The Cassini program was an international mission that was initiated with the mutual collaboration between nations. It engaged NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the ESA (European Space Agency) and ASI (Agenzia Spaziale Italiana). ASI is a space agency of Italy. Apart from these three established space giants, the Cassini mission also involved contributors from the industrial and academic sectors of Europe. The best part about the exclusive Cassini program was that different countries and collaborators shared the expenses and cost included in it. The sharing of costs as well as input was a unique feature of Cassini spacecraft program. This space program benefitted more than two hundred scientists located in seventeen different countries. These scientists got to know about Saturn, its rings, and moons through Cassini. The journey of knowledge sharing about Saturn continues with the Cassini images released by NASA often.