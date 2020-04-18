The time from 21st April to 22nd will be an interesting one as various astronomy experts are coming across from different places to attend the Northeast Astronomy Forum. This is going to be a huge extravaganza, and the producers of the show believe it to be the largest and ultimate astronomy and space experience.

NAEF project is an initiative by the Rockland Astronomy Club established in the year 1991. According to Ed Siemann, the producer RAC is now one of the biggest clubs in the world where thousands of people come to attend different workshops conferences and programs. It invites people to attend programs in different fields.

The main motto of NAEF is to brighten the young minds in the fields of Astronomy, Aerospace and astrophysics.

Siemann also reported via an e-mail that every year the organization aims to expand and enrich the educational scenario with better and experience people. Many professors from different universities and science organizations take part in the activities of NAEF.

This year NAEF is organizing its upcoming forum at the Rockland Community College in Suffern New York. The place is just an hour drive from the New York City and four hours from Boston.

Just like other years, the organization is arraigning different activities for the people to enjoy and enrich their existing knowledge. The invitations have already been sent by the officials of the club, and the countdown has begun.

This year the committee has invited some of the most distinguished guests in the field of astronomy like Nobel Laureate and project scientist John Mather of James Webb Space Telescope, Mike Leinbach who was the former space shuttle launch director, and many others.

NAEF will feature different events, 100 vendors, and representatives from several organizations such as Lowell Observatory. All updates are there on the Facebook page, and changes will be notified on the same platform.

The forum will also have a free telescope giveaways model building in the children’s corner, and solar viewing opportunities.

Embrace your excitement and join our initiative today.