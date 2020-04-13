Elon Musk’s space company, launching Falcon 9 rockets and aspiring to establish colonies on Mars, is a big name in the space industry, but what is cooking between SpaceX and NASA?

The company was founded in the year 2002 with the idea of purchasing a Russian rocket and send it to Mars carrying mice and plants. But the meeting at Moscow didn’t go per the plan, and he ended up building missiles for himself.

Musk wished to reach Mars by 2010, lest he knew it would take him six years to get one rocket into the orbit. Falcon 1 was the first in the row sent to space in 2008 and the one which set the grounds for the launch of a nine-engine version called Falcon 9 in 2010. Falcon 9 is an orbital rocket having two stages which allow it to launch satellites for special projects. It has sent more than 50 satellites including US Air Force’s super-secret space plane. Falcon can not only send payloads into orbit but then come back to earth/sea after the mission. Falcon 9 speaks of the glory of SpaceX, but that’s not all it has to offer.

Dragon craft has been carrying cargo to the International Space Station on a commercial basis and may be used to send humans by 2019. Other than that falcon heavy caught everybody’s attention when it was launched as the most potent rocket constituting of three Falcon 9 rockets strapped together.

SpaceX has commenced the preparation of an even bigger rocket named BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) to be sent to Mars. This BFR is developed to serve as the ferry for Musk’s Mars Mission.

At the International Aeronautical Congress Meetings, Must shared his plans for sending BFR to Mars- the red planet. His primary interest is not in building infrastructure but offering space transportation. However, SpaceX is not limited to carry loads but to bring the universe to us. They plan to design a massive constellation of broadband satellites (about12,000). This would make the dream of the high-speed internet become a reality for areas where due to lack of physical infrastructure, internet services were either absent or very poor.

SpaceX has eyed upon Mars and is devising plans to send tourists around the moon. Projects like Hyperloop transit and Musk’s next big idea – the Boring Company-which aims are digging out tunnels on the surface of Mars, are all set to become the next revolution. Musk also has plans for regulating space traffic while still on earth.