Chris Hadfield, a Canadian astronaut shares his spaceflight experience which was happened 17 years ago during a spacewalk. While he was a cleaning a fluid, he suddenly went blind. It was during an important construction mission on International Space Station. This fogged his vision with tears and caused him large pain. To clear the tears on his face, he unfolded a purge valve in the spacesuit.

This move was successful, tears were cleared. He continued his work and successfully completed installation. This is still used by spacewalks today. A new MasterClass video series is now designed by him sharing his many such space experiences. Its global release is from May 1. He explains the importance of spaceflight and its benefits through this. This was mainly to help future space tourists and astronauts. In this, he shares his experience being an astronaut, life on Mars and about the details of rocket designing. He truly aims to help people to know more about space life.

He was an astronaut with the CSA (Canadian Space Agency). He worked for the period 1992 to 2013. He became famous for his last flight in the years 2012-13. He was extremely talented. His skill in elegantly describing spaceflight and playing guitar attracted the attention of millions of people.

Hadfield wrote three books after retiring from the CSA. He started teaching at the Waterloo University. Apart from that, he is an excellent commentator and space speaker. His new MasterClass video series is bit different and contains much more than of all his other works. Many other professors also took part in this online education series based in San Francisco.

He described each phase of his life, about the launching, landing, spacewalking and about the key places like International Space Station and Mars. These are arranged as classes of around 20 minutes each. He sometimes brought his own mock spacesuit and globe to explain things more clearly with real things.

Even after retiring from CSA, he continues to be a part of CSA and still informally supports astronauts. He has been frequently giving advice to astronauts. David Saint-Jacques, whom Hadfield selected as an astronaut in 2008 is all set to fly into space in November for the first time. David Saint-Jacques is an astrophysicist, a medical doctor, an engineer and a triathlete. He speaks five languages. He is very knowledgeable and has the capacity for learning a lot of things. Even though Hadfield will not be present at the launch, he always gives valuable advice to him and plans to continue the same when David is in space.