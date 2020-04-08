Uganda Government sells a majority stake in the Uganda Telecom

The reforms within telecom sector in Uganda republic have offered the country within one of most competitive markets in this region. Entry of the MTN Uganda as a second national operator to compete with the Uganda Telecom in all the telecom sectors revolutionized availability and the quality of services. Incumbent telco in the recent years has gone on to fall victim to the corruption and the mismanagement, with results which it failed to offer services that customers wanted, and it was unable to compete effectively. Main shareholder LAP Green consistently failed to make necessary investments in the networks as well as the infrastructure. The Uganda telecom went into the receivership in the year 2017 and government reasserted control of the company. In late 2018, the majority share in operator got to be sold to Teleology Holdings.

