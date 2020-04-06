A bunch of Brazilian researchers who are part of the National Space Research Institute are working hard to establish a network of magnetometers all over South America. The magnetometer is an instrument which helps to track the intensity of the magnetic field.

This project also involves other participants from the other parts of Latin America. The primary aim of this project is to study the magnetic field disturbances that are felt over the continent and also to compare the intensity of such disorders that take place in other parts of the world. The destruction that is caused by the electronic gadgets as a result of these space weather turbulences is also a matter of concern.

The headquarters of this Institute in sin Brazil where there are already 13 magnetometers which are functional and running well. When the current projects get over the number will rise to 24 magnetometers spread across the different states of Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, and Argentina.

Before the invention of the Embrace Magnet, South American researchers used to depend on the data delivered by the US research Institutes. They along with the European or the Japanese institutes used to study the magnetic disturbances over South America and supply the South American researchers the required data. Accordingly to one of the researchers at the South American Institute said that the magnetic disturbances are not the same in the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern hemisphere. They were in much doubt regarding the same disturbances have traveled to the Brazilian regions as well or not.

This project was conceptualized mainly after two articles were published in a journal belonging to the American Geophysical Union. The first article laid down in details the design of the equipment and the process of installation, data processing and so on. The second article describes in details the success that the first article brought about.

According to the experts, solar eruptions result in devastating effects in the magnetic field. They tend to emit electromagnetic radiation and a considerable amount of energized particles into space. These particles tend to move at a speed of two kilometers per hour and start damaging the magnetic field that surrounds and protects our Earth’s atmosphere.

The collision of these energized particles and the magnetic field pose a negative impact on the earth’s atmosphere which can be felt in the form of auroras in the stratosphere over the south and the north poles.